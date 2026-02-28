Duke Women’s Hoops Makes Top 10 for Elite 2027 Forward

Although Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson and her staff are primarily focused on the 2025-2026 season as they continue their push for the NCAA tournament, the Blue Devils have also been finding success on the high school recruiting trail as of late.

Over the past few months, Duke has made progress with several of its top 2027 targets, including a five-star power forward who recently named the Blue Devils as one of her final 10 schools.

5-Star 2027 Power Forward Includes Duke in Top 10

On Feb. 26, Rivals’ Talia Goodman reported that Nation Williams, a five-star power forward from Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, had named Duke among her top 10 schools, along with Baylor, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington.

Duke entered Williams’ recruitment relatively late, offering her in November 2025. Still, Lawson and her staff have made steady progress with the young power forward over the past few months, cementing their status as a contender for one of the nation’s top prospects.

Williams is the second 2027 prospect to name the Blue Devils a finalist in her recruitment, joining five-star power forward and Olathe South High School star Eve Long, who included Duke in her top five in December.

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Adidas Arena.

She would be an excellent addition to the Blue Devils’ 2027 class, with Rivals ranking her as the No. 12 overall player in the country, the No. 3 power forward, and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nevada.

Shortly after naming her top 10, Williams spoke with Goodman about each finalist. When talking about Duke, she explained that although her offer from the program is relatively new, she has been in contact with the staff for some time. She also noted that she likes the time and effort the Blue Devils invest in their athletes.

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I’ve actually been talking to them for a while, probably since my freshman year,” Williams told Goodman. “They kind of do they run things differently, but I really like how dedicated they are to their different athletes and how much time and energy they put into them. So it’s kind of been a new offer, but I have been talking to them for a while.”

While the Blue Devils will face serious competition from all of Williams’ other finalists, making her top ten at the very least keeps Duke firmly in the mix for her.

If Lawson and company can continue making progress with Williams in the coming months and potentially lock in an official visit with her, the Blue Devils should be well-positioned to compete for her commitment.