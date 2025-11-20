Duke Fails To Add Fifth Top 50 Prospect

Addison Bjorn, a five-star prospect in the class of 2026, will announce her college decision on Thursday, November 20 at 11:15 a.m. CT at Park Hill South High School.



Finalists:

- Iowa

- Notre Dame

- UConn

- UNC

- Duke

- Texas

- Kansas https://t.co/3rckAb0HQz pic.twitter.com/KTDDQ9U60b