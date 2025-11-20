Duke Fails To Add Fifth Top 50 Prospect
Duke Blue Devils women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson has won more often than not with her Class of 2026. The Blue Devils aren't used to hearing "no" from top recruits, though that's exactly the response they heard from Addison Bjorn.
Lawson knew she was up against top competition for the No. 2-ranked small forward in the Class of '26, but she would've loved to add another top player. Bjorn is currently ranked No. 11, which would've been Duke's second-highest-ranked recruit in the class.
Looking at Duke's current recruits, Bjorn's decision makes complete sense. While she is ranked higher than both No. 13 Bella Flemings and No. 31 Sanai Green, the Blue Devils already have two small forwards coming in for their Class of '26. That's not to say someone couldn't have switched positions or Lawson couldn't have found a role for all three, but at the end of the day, Bjorn chose the Texas Longhorns.
Addison Bjorn's Decision
Of all the battles Duke was up against this season, Bjorn's was by far the toughest. The 6'2'' small forward had her Top 7 narrowed down to: Notre Dame, Iowa, UConn, North Carolina, Duke, Texas, and Kansas.
Whether NIL factored into her decision or not, she's still going to a top school. There are no wrong choices when those seven schools are the final ones in consideration, though Duke would've loved it if she pulled through and committed to the Blue Devils.
At the end of the day, Bjorn knows she's going to be a Day 1 difference maker. She was one of three five-stars who were yet to make a decision, and whether that was by design or not, she looked at all of her options before finally committing to Texas.
Blue Devils Continue To Move Forward
As previously mentioned, the Blue Devils already have a pair of stellar small forwards on the way. Duke would've loved to be greedy and see another Top 50 prospect come their way, but this just wasn't a battle they were going to win.
The addition of Bjorn would've certainly given them the top Class of '26, but instead, they remain at No. 2, according to 247Sports. Autumn Fleary and Bella Flemings are top players in their respective states, and both Green and Taylor Soflikanich are Top 5 players in their own. Lawson has a solid foundation coming in next season, but that doesn't mean losing out on Bjorn hurts any less.
