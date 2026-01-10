Yale Transfer Receiver Talks Potential Visit to Durham

Duke football and head coach Manny Diaz have done a strong job utilizing the transfer portal this offseason as the Blue Devils look to position themselves for another run at the ACC championship.

According to On3, Duke has added eight players via the transfer portal so far. While most of those additions have come on the offensive side of the ball, the focus remains on surrounding the team’s quarterback with proven playmakers.

Recently, Yale transfer wide receiver Nico Brown spoke to On3's Greg Biggins about future visits he is still planning to take, including one to Durham.

“I’m going to visit Duke as well—that’s in the works, but I’m still working out a date,” Brown said. “I think it’s a pretty good situation at Duke in terms of overall fit and what I’m looking for, so I’m excited to play out the process.”

What Nico Brown Would Bring to Duke

Brown is coming off his third season at Yale, where he broke out after limited playing time during his first two years. In 2024, Brown played in 10 games and led the Bulldogs in nearly every major receiving category.

On the season, Brown recorded 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns. His performance ranked third on Yale’s all-time list for most receiving yards in a single season.

Brown posted seven games of 100 or more receiving yards, including an eight-catch, 189-yard, one-touchdown performance against Harvard. His 108.5 receiving yards per game led the nation at the FCS level.

His breakout season also earned him multiple honors, including AFCA FCS First-Team All-American, Walter Camp FCS All-American, First-Team All-Ivy League, and a selection to the 2025 All-ECAC Team.

Duke has already added two wide receivers through the transfer portal: senior Jared Richardson from Penn and redshirt junior Javen Nicholas from Charlotte. Both receivers are coming off breakout seasons in which they led their respective teams in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Adding a player like Brown would be a significant boost for Manny Diaz, particularly in terms of experience and proven production. Outside of Cooper Barkate, who has one year of eligibility remaining, much of Duke’s wide receiver room remains unproven at the Power Five level.

As Duke continues to reshape its roster through the transfer portal, targeting experienced and productive players like Nico Brown could prove critical to sustaining success in the ACC. Brown’s ability to produce at a high level, combined with Duke’s recent portal additions, would give the Blue Devils a deeper and more reliable receiving corps heading into the season. If Diaz and his staff can secure Brown’s commitment, it could be another key step toward repeating as conference champions.

