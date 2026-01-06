Duke Football Adds 2 Talented Transfers

The Duke football program is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, finishing the 2025 campaign with a 9-5 record, capping it off with a thrilling 42-39 victory over Arizona State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Now, Manny Diaz and his staff look to rebuild this offseason to have a chance to compete on a national scale in 2026.

Diaz and his staff have already gotten some major news for next season, as star quarterback Darian Mensah and top wide receiver Cooper Barkate have both announced their intentions to return to Durham in 2026.

Mensah led the ACC as a redshirt sophomore in passing yards (3,973) and passing touchdowns (34) while tallying just six interceptions. Barkate, the former Harvard Crimson, led the conference in receiving yards (1,106) and finished second in receiving touchdowns (7). Barkate became the first Duke receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014.

Not sure if Cooper Barkate could've been more open... 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q8KpIyn6n7 — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 1, 2025

Mainly on the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils will lose much of their core from 2025. Notably, All-ACC safety Terry Moore, who redshirted this past season after suffering a torn ACL in Duke's bowl game in 2024, has announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nonetheless, Diaz and his staff have already secured a few exciting transfers, and two more have been added to the list.

Jared Richardson - WR - Penn

Richardson comes to Duke after a fantastic senior season at Penn that ended with the 6'2", 215-pound receiver earning All-American honors. Richardson tallied 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, leading the Ivy League in receptions and receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in yards.

Sources: Penn WR Jared Richardson has committed to Duke. He earned All-American honors in 2025, after he finished with 1,030 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He's repped by @ChaseYourLegend. He has 2,505 career receiving yards. pic.twitter.com/MUPk3MnJoY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2026

The Blakeslee, PA native has totaled 2,505 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns across his career while averaging 13.0 yards per reception across that span. Richardson comes to Durham by way of the Ivy League, similar to Barkate, and Duke fans know how that turned out the first time around. The senior became the first Penn player to earn First Team All-American honors since Justin Watson in 2017. Richardson will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Nick Del Grande - OT - Coastal Carolina

Del Grande heads to Durham after earning First Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2025, as well as All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in both 2023 and 2024. The 6'4", 305-pound tackle allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just 10 pressures.

BREAKING: Coastal Carolina transfer OT Nick Del Grande has committed to Duke, @PeteNakos reports😈https://t.co/gMLdtR9RdO pic.twitter.com/adTvoA99gQ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

The Lancaster, PA native will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Duke currently sits with the No. 9 overall Transfer Portal class according to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings.

