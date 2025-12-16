Deron Rippey Jr. Sets Commitment Date for Duke Decision

On Monday night, Blair Academy (N.J.) floor general and top-shelf athlete Deron Rippey Jr. revealed to multiple recruiting insiders that he has now set a date for naming a winner in his high-profile recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star, who has been a prime Duke basketball target since June, will announce his college commitment at the Major R. Owens Community Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported.

Sitting at No. 12 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Rippey will be a big-time prize for one of the final five he named roughly a month ago. The Blue Devils survived that cut, along with the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and perhaps the top threat to Duke's chances of coming out on top in the NC State Wolfpack.

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Deron Rippey Jr. will make his college announcement on December 30th, source told @LeagueRDY. He’s down to five schools:



Texas

NC State

Duke

Tennessee

Miami



The explosive 6-foot-2 guard has taken official visits to all five programs. #16 in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/1guudCUlAC — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 16, 2025

Having already visited each of his finalists, Rippey had been hinting at a decision "coming soon" over the past few weeks.

Duke Basketball Emerges as Perceived Frontrunner in the Homestretch

Crystal Ball predictions remain nonexistent. However, as things stand, several insiders have suggested the momentum recently flipped from NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff in Raleigh, N.C., to Jon Scheyer and his powerhouse recruiting team in nearby Durham.

Deron Rippey Jr.'s Duke basketball visit took place in late October. It coincided with the Blue Devils' exhibition win over program legend Johnny Dawkins' UCF Knights.

Rippey and Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr., who ranks No. 2 in the country and is unlikely to end his recruitment until January or later, are the only undecided 2026 backcourt talents remaining at the center of the Blue Devils' radar.

Duke has already compiled a three-deep recruiting haul in the cycle, as IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams put their pledges to the Blue Devils in ink during last month's early signing period for high school seniors.

