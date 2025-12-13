How Duke Is Shaping Its 2026 Recruiting Class

Duke and head coach Jon Scheyer have already done a fantastic job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. So far, the Blue Devils have landed commitments from three elite prospects: Bryson Howard, a five-star shooting guard from Texas; Cam Williams, a five-star power forward from Arizona; and Maxime Meyer, a four-star center from Ontario.

While Duke has already found success, the Blue Devils are far from finished, as they continue to pursue several top recruits. Here are three 2026 prospects who the program has the best chance of landing.

Three Prospects the Blue Devils Can Add to Their 2026 Class

1) Jordan Smith Jr., Five-Star, Shooting Guard

Jordan Smith Jr. is a five-star shooting guard from Paul VI Catholic High School in Washington, DC. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 7 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 3 shooting guard, and the No. 1 prospect from Virginia.

Duke has been competing for the 6'2" shooting guard throughout his recruitment process and has hosted him on campus in Durham for multiple visits. Although Smith isn't expected to decide until after the new year, the Blue Devils have a strong chance to sign him.

Jamie Shaw, a senior national basketball recruiting analyst for Rivals, recently reported that Duke and Arkansas have become the front-runners in Smith's recruitment and noted that it's the Blue Devils' to lose.

2) Bruce Branch III, Five-Star, Small Forward

Bruce Branch III is a five-star small forward recruit from Gilbert, Arizona, who plays for Prolific Prep. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 small forward prospect.

He recently reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class and is being recruited by several programs. While Duke hasn't officially offered him yet, they have shown interest in the 6'7" small forward throughout his recruitment.

Despite not offering Branch, the Blue Devils have a good chance to land him. Rivals' recruiting insider Joe Tipton recently reported that if Scheyer and Duke decide to make a push for the five-star, they should be among the favorites to land him.

3) Deron Rippey Jr., Five-Star, Point Guard

Deron Rippey Jr. is a five-star point guard from Blair Academy in Brooklyn, New York.Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 11 overall player in the 2026 class and the No. 2 point guard prospect.

The 6'2" point guard named Duke in his top five back in November and is expected to make a decision in the coming months. While the Blue Devils will face Rippey competition to land him, they're in a good spot overall.

Tipton recently reported that Rippey's recruitment will likely come down to Duke and NC State, and explained that while the Wolfpack got out to an early lead, the Blue Devils and Scheyer are now emerging as the favorites to land him.

