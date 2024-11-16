Duke Basketball Recruiting: Boozers Sign Financial Agreement
On Thursday, the second day of the early signing period in the 2025 cycle, Columbus High School (Fla.) standout twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer made their Duke basketball pledges official by signing their scholarship agreements with the Blue Devils.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Shelton Henderson Puts Duke Commitment in Ink
The Boozers, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, became the first 2025 Blue Devil commits via their dual announcement on Oct. 11, six weeks after they visited the program for the second time in their recruitments. They chose to play for third-year Jon Scheyer and his staff over fellow finalists Miami and Florida.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound phenom forward, stacks up No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound versatile guard, checks in at No. 23 overall in the class.
Chances are they'll be centerpiece starters on the 2025-26 Duke basketball roster. After all, three current Blue Devil freshmen in the starting lineup are projected one-and-done lottery picks in guard/forward Cooper Flagg, guard/forward Kon Knueppel, and center Khaman Maluach.
As things stand, Duke's 2025 haul ranks No. 1 in the country, consisting of the Boozer twins plus two other heralded preps in Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) top-shelf four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
ALSO READ: Duke Legend Bounces Back From Blowout Loss to Blue Devils
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting updates and other Blue Devil news.