Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Recruiting: Boozers Sign Financial Agreement

Cameron and Cayden Boozer put their Duke basketball commitments in ink.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Thursday, the second day of the early signing period in the 2025 cycle, Columbus High School (Fla.) standout twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer made their Duke basketball pledges official by signing their scholarship agreements with the Blue Devils.

ALSO READ: Five-Star Shelton Henderson Puts Duke Commitment in Ink

The Boozers, sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, became the first 2025 Blue Devil commits via their dual announcement on Oct. 11, six weeks after they visited the program for the second time in their recruitments. They chose to play for third-year Jon Scheyer and his staff over fellow finalists Miami and Florida.

Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound phenom forward, stacks up No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound versatile guard, checks in at No. 23 overall in the class.

Chances are they'll be centerpiece starters on the 2025-26 Duke basketball roster. After all, three current Blue Devil freshmen in the starting lineup are projected one-and-done lottery picks in guard/forward Cooper Flagg, guard/forward Kon Knueppel, and center Khaman Maluach.

As things stand, Duke's 2025 haul ranks No. 1 in the country, consisting of the Boozer twins plus two other heralded preps in Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) top-shelf four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.

ALSO READ: Duke Legend Bounces Back From Blowout Loss to Blue Devils

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting updates and other Blue Devil news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.