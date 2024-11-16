Five-Star Prospect Puts Duke Basketball Commitment in Ink
Bellaire High School (Texas) senior Shelton Henderson signed his Duke basketball scholarship agreement this week, thereby finalizing his pledge to third-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
Henderson, who traveled to Durham for an official visit in early October before announcing his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly a month later, checks in at No. 22 overall, No. 5 among small forwards, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder's Bellaire High School happens to be the alma mater of third-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas, who anchored the staff's pursuit of the heralded talent.
Here's part of 247Sports Adam Finkelstein's scouting report on Shelton Henderson:
"He has terrific wing size...He’s long and powerful with an absolutely chiseled frame...His hands are big, and he’s also a high-level athlete....He plays an attacking style, getting downhill, absorbing contact on his way to the rim, and maintaining the line of his drive through congestion...Overall, he has an overlap of extreme physical gifts, feel for the game, intangibles, and two-way versatility that is unique in this class..."
Shelton Henderson is part of a four-deep 2025 Blue Devil recruiting haul that ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports, currently standing as Jon Scheyer & Co.'s third top-ranked class across the past four cycles.
