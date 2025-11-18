Final Duke–Kansas Predictions: Key Players and Game Result
The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks face off in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, both teams will not be at full strength, as Kansas' guard Darryn Peterson is expected to miss the game with a hamstring injury.
Following the 76-57 win over Princeton, head coach Bill Self was asked about the freshman's status against Duke.
"We're not, obviously, going to have him for at least the immediate future," Self said. "I just don't know how long that will be."
That injury alone gives the Blue Devils a clear advantage in the contest, but will Duke be able to expose the Jayhawks with a veteran coaching staff leading Kansas?
Here are a few predictions for tonight's game between Duke and Kansas
Cameron Boozer Will Record a Double-Double
The freshman forward has recorded a double-double in two of four games and is averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
With Peterson out, the Jayhawks could struggle to generate consistent, efficient offense, which leads to more opportunities on the board.
Kansas' center Flory Bidunga poses the biggest threat, literally and figuratively, on the glass, as the sophomore big man is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.
The Jayhawks will not be overwhelmed in the paint, but they are a young team with Bidunga as the only notable rim protector and rebounder.
Boozer should be able to gain positioning on the glass in what could be an offensive struggle for both teams.
Free throws Will Be Key Factor
Because both teams have struggled at times from beyond the arc, this could be a game decided in the paint and near the rim. That will lead to increased free-throw attempts, which both teams are moderately successful at converting. While Kansas shoots 71.9% from the free-throw line, Duke shoots 75.2%.
Going back to Boozer, the 6'9", 249-pound forward has shot at least five free throws in every game, including 11 and 12 attempts against Texas and Indiana State.
This could be a physical game between two teams that want to score easy points in transition off turnovers.
Who Wins the Game?
Because Peterson - who is clearly Kansas' offensive generator - will be unable to suit up, the Blue Devils will win this game. Both teams are extremely young, but Duke will have its full complement of pieces at its disposal.
Isaiah Evans is the key for the Blue Devils. If he can play off of Boozer and hit threes on an efficient basis, Duke should win this game by a comfortable margin.
