Final Duke–Kansas Predictions: Key Players and Game Result

Duke and Kansas face off in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. Here is how the game could play out.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) takes direction from head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks face off in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, both teams will not be at full strength, as Kansas' guard Darryn Peterson is expected to miss the game with a hamstring injury.

Following the 76-57 win over Princeton, head coach Bill Self was asked about the freshman's status against Duke.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out during the second half of the game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders inside Allen Fieldhouse on Nov. 11, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We're not, obviously, going to have him for at least the immediate future," Self said. "I just don't know how long that will be."

That injury alone gives the Blue Devils a clear advantage in the contest, but will Duke be able to expose the Jayhawks with a veteran coaching staff leading Kansas?

Here are a few predictions for tonight's game between Duke and Kansas

Cameron Boozer Will Record a Double-Double

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Indiana State Sycamores forward Enel St. Bernard (10) and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) battle for a rebound during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The freshman forward has recorded a double-double in two of four games and is averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

With Peterson out, the Jayhawks could struggle to generate consistent, efficient offense, which leads to more opportunities on the board.

Kansas' center Flory Bidunga poses the biggest threat, literally and figuratively, on the glass, as the sophomore big man is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

Nov 11, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) drives against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders forward Kobi Pearson (5) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Jayhawks will not be overwhelmed in the paint, but they are a young team with Bidunga as the only notable rim protector and rebounder.

Boozer should be able to gain positioning on the glass in what could be an offensive struggle for both teams.

Free throws Will Be Key Factor

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Because both teams have struggled at times from beyond the arc, this could be a game decided in the paint and near the rim. That will lead to increased free-throw attempts, which both teams are moderately successful at converting. While Kansas shoots 71.9% from the free-throw line, Duke shoots 75.2%.

Going back to Boozer, the 6'9", 249-pound forward has shot at least five free throws in every game, including 11 and 12 attempts against Texas and Indiana State.

This could be a physical game between two teams that want to score easy points in transition off turnovers.

Who Wins the Game?

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) makes a jump while Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) attempts to block during the second half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Because Peterson - who is clearly Kansas' offensive generator - will be unable to suit up, the Blue Devils will win this game. Both teams are extremely young, but Duke will have its full complement of pieces at its disposal.

Isaiah Evans is the key for the Blue Devils. If he can play off of Boozer and hit threes on an efficient basis, Duke should win this game by a comfortable margin.

