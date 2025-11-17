Duke Basketball Set to Face Jayhawks Without Their Key Freshman
The Duke Blue Devils have gotten off to a great start to the season. They are playing great basketball and are looking to keep that going and keep building important chemistry and momentum. Right now, we can see that they are playing like a great team and are getting everyone involved.
They are playing team basketball, and that is what you want to see from a team that has a good mix of talented freshmen and upperclassmen. It speaks to the culture that Duke has in this great program.
Their biggest challenge thus far for this season comes in their next game. They will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks. That is another true big-time blue blood. They are currently ranked No. 25, and they are looking to pick up a massive win against Duke.
This game is going to be a true test for this group and will make them better, no matter the result. This was a game in the schedule that was an early must-watch for this team.
Top Freshmen Out Against Duke
One thing that fans will not get to see in this game is two of the best freshmen going at it. For Duke, it is Cameron Boozer, who has been great so far this season. And for Kansas, it is Darryn Peterson, but he is set to miss this game against Duke.
- "Kansas freshman guard Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, will be out for the "immediate future" due to a hamstring injury, coach Bill Self told reporters after his team's 76-57 win over Princeton on Saturday. Peterson has missed his team's last two games due to the injury, and his status for Kansas' marquee matchup against No. 4 Duke on Tuesday remains unclear," said Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports.
"He's played with it," Self said earlier this week. "But it's still sore. So medical staff and everybody think it's something that's healing and getting better. But the reality of it is, after the Carolina game, you guys remember that first burst that he had when he stole the ball and had the layup first two points of the game? He didn't do anything bad to it, but he said it just felt different since then, like tight. That's all it is, is tightness."
If Peterson does miss the game against Duke next week, it would be a major loss for the Jayhawks and college basketball fans as a whole. The matchup between Peterson and Boozer -- who also projects as a top-three pick this summer -- would've been one college basketball fans hadn't seen in years during the regular season.
The last time players faced off in the regular season and also went in the top three of the same NBA Draft was in 2021. That year, Duke's Paolo Banchero -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft -- went up against Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren (the No. 2 pick) in an epic showdown.
