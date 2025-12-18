The Case For and Against Cameron Boozer Going First Overall

Cameron Boozer has been a consistent positive for the Blue Devils en route to an 11-0 start to the season.

Jon Scheyer has leaned on the talented freshman often during Duke's undefeated start, and he has given no reasons as to why that shouldn't continue. Boozer is averaging a double-double, with more than 23 points per game.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Scheyer became the fastest coach to 100 wins in NCAA history. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer might be on his way to a National Player of the Year award at season's end. But that doesn't make him a lock for the first overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft, following suit with former Blue Devil Cooper Flagg from last season.

The 6-foot-9 forward continued his dominance on Tuesday night, dropping 26 points and 13 rebounds against Lipscomb, giving Scheyer his 100th win as Duke's coach.

The race for the top pick is likely between three candidates: Kansas' Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Boozer. All three are freshmen with different skill sets. ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jeff Borzello laid out the reasons for each prospect to become the top pick and why they might not be the best pick.

Boozer's Case For First Overall Pick

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As the son of NBA veteran Carlos Boozer, the star freshman likely has some grasp of the reality of an NBA player and the expectations that come along with it. Nothing prepares you better for that than being the top star at Duke .

While he appears to be having the best season in college basketball through the first month, some NBA scouts already think very highly of him ahead of the summer.

"Incredibly polished, incredibly smart, I don't see where there's not a use for him," an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN. "I think some of the weight is gonna shed -- maybe he has room for his athleticism to grow. Laterally you can switch him a bit, he's above average.

Duke's Cameron Boozer, center, celebrates after teammate Caleb Foster's 3-pointer against Michigan State during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I've been really impressed with him, and at some point you just have to give credit. Winning is hard; it's a skill, and he wins whenever people watch him. He'll step up when needed and make a play."

Boozer's physical style of play should translate well to the next level, even while he develops a shot from distance in the pros. He logged double-doubles against Michigan State and Kansas, while dropping a career-high 35 points in a win over Arkansas on Thanksgiving.

"He projects to get better as a shooter and he already has good (mechanics) on his shot," a coach who faced Duke this season said. "Is he the top player in this class? I don't know, but he's going to help a team win and he's going to average 20 and 10. Probably forever."

The Case Against Boozer

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The number one thing going against Boozer is his lack of explosiveness compared to Peterson and Dybantsa. With a similar frame, the other wings have more vertical ability.

Even though Boozer has dominated in the paint against NBA-sized opponents at the college level, there are still some concerns about his ability to get clutch buckets inside with the game on the line.

"Can you put the ball in his hands and you know he's going to be able to get a bucket or create something at the end of a game, when the game's on the line? Is he good enough at that at the NBA level?" an Eastern Conference scout said. "It's not a knock on Cam, it's just that those other two guys have the potential to be the best player on NBA championship teams."

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Lipscomb Bisons center Charlie Williams (33) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke has also had to overcome some slow starts from Boozer this season. He's ultimately rebounded to finish games with an impressive box score, but it can take him some time to get going. In the NBA, that luxury is not always afforded.

"He always finds ways to be productive," a college coach who scouted Duke said. "But at that size, without that freakish athleticism in and around the rim, I have no doubt he'll be a really, really good player, I just look at those other guys having a higher ceiling in terms of potential."

