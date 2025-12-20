Another Prediction for Duke Basketball in One High-Profile Recruitment

When viewing the homestretch of the headline-drawing Deron Rippey Jr. sweepstakes from the eyes of recruiting insiders, it appears as though fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his powerhouse recruiting staff are the outright leader.

On Friday, one day after Duke Blue Devils On SI reported that the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine turned in Scheyer & Co.'s favor thanks to what is still the lone forecast there, which arrived courtesy of in-the-know expert Jamie Shaw, the 247Sports Crystal Ball received its first prediction for the finish line in the Rippey race.

That latest pick, entered by The Devils Den's Chad Lykins, aligns with what Shaw foresees: Duke as the winner come the Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star's scheduled commitment date of Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Deron Rippey is that a crystal ball I see 👀 pic.twitter.com/EOSjlG4KBI — Donté J Harvey (@dontejharvey) December 20, 2025

Moreover, as Duke Blue Devils On SI pointed out earlier in the week, League Ready's Sam Kayser all but provided an official prediction for Duke to land Rippey by noting that the momentum recently "shifted sharply" from one of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound point guard's other finalists, Will Wade's NC State Wolfpack, to Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Adding up all of the intel above, it would now come as a bit of surprise if Rippey ends up elsewhere, whether that be at NC State or another outside of Duke in his top five, which also includes the Miami Hurricanes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns.

What Duke Basketball Stands to Gain Should It Secure a Deron Rippey Jr. Pledge

As was the case with one notable New Jersey native who became a Duke basketball player in Kyrie Irving, at least in the 11 games he suited up for as a Blue Devil, Deron Rippey Jr. is an innate push-tempo floor general. Plus, his hops are through the roof.

"Rippey is an explosively athletic lead guard who can set the tone on the defensive end of the floor," 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein penned back in July. "He pressures the ball, picks up the length of the floor, gets over ball-screens, and is ideal at the point of attack...Offensively, he’s a dynamic athlete with the ball, both in terms of his burst into the lane and ability to rise-up for explosive dunks. That explosiveness allows him to make momentum changing plays at virtually any point..."

Duke currently boasts a three-deep 2026 recruiting class that stacks up in the top five nationally.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But the Blue Devil haul lacks a primary ball handler. And there's no doubt that Deron Rippey Jr., who visited the blueblood two months ago and now ranks No. 12 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, is an electrifying talent whom Scheyer and his crew would be more than happy to coach and employ in their backcourt next season, perhaps alongside another undecided senior prep in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star combo guard and longtime Duke basketball target Jordan Smith Jr.

