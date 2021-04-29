Duke Draft Profile: Jim Mora on Mark Gilbert, Michael Carter

HomeBasketballFootballSI.com
Draft Profile: Jim Mora on Duke DBs Mark Gilbert, Michael Carter II

NFL insider scouts Duke's DBs
In addition to edge rushers Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje, Duke could see two other defensive players get chosen in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

NFL insider Jim Mora gave his scouting report on cornerback Mark Gilbert, who battled injury during his time at Duke.

“You see the talent, when he was young,” he said. “It’s undeniable, the talent. People are going to have to get comfortable with his injury issues. I’m not telling you anything you don’t know. People put a premium on corners, and the team that says, ‘We’re going to do due diligence and go back into this guy’s history to look at games when he was young,’ are going to see a talented player. Teams that do due diligence in terms of medical work, who bring him into the facility and have their doctors give him a full physical and check out the injuries he’s had, they’re going to get a good player.”

Mora is confident Gilbert will find a spot.

“It’s always a concern—lower body injuries,” he said. “I think he’s a draftable player, probably a free agent at the very worst. I think you’re going to see him on an NFL roster next year.”

Fellow Duke defensive back Michael Carter II also caught Mora’s eye.

“I’ll tell you what I like about Michael Carter,” he said. “The versatility. Without a doubt, character has to play into it. He’s a quality young man. He has decent size, 5-foot-11, 190. I think he’s got a lot of attributes you’re looking for. You want guys like that in your locker room. You want leaders like that. You want men like that. I think he’s a draftable player. I think he’ll be on a roster next year. He’s a guy who can contribute on special teams. At the very least, he’s a practice squad guy who makes his way onto the roster.”

