Duke Football Recruiting: Elite Tight End Meets Jared McCain
Second-year Duke football head coach Manny Diaz, fresh off posting a 9-4 record in his first campaign leading the Blue Devils, has embraced the chance to double as a notable Duke basketball enthusiast ever since his arrival in Durham. There's no doubt he also appreciates the potential to attract recruits via "backstage passes" for Blue Devil shows in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
For instance, Saturday night's lopsided Duke basketball victory over archrival UNC wasn't just a ready-made recruiting opportunity for Jon Scheyer and his No. 2-ranked Blue Devils.
As Duke Blue Devils On SI captured in the following post during a timeout, Diaz was full of enthusiasm on Coach K Court while he and his cohorts hosted several recruiting targets of their own:
One such prospect on hand was South Elgin High School (Ill.) tight end Gavin Mueller, at top-tier 2026 three-star who has held a Duke football offer since early January.
After visiting the NC State football program earlier in the day, Mueller sure seemed to enjoy his time near the Duke basketball bench. As the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder recounted in sharing the following photos and video from his time in Cameron, he was able to snap a pic with a beloved Blue Devil in attendance, 2023-24 one-and-done sharpshooter Jared McCain:
Sitting at No. 647 overall, No. 33 among tight ends, and No. 15 in Illinois on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Gavin Mueller already boasts well over a dozen offers. His list of suitors also includes NC State, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.
The Duke football staff has already reeled in three 2026 pledges: Prosper High School (Texas) four-star linebacker Sean Stover, Christ Church Episcopal School (S.C.) three-star wide receiver Jude Hall, and Gainesville High School (Ga.) three-star defensive lineman Ayden Cain. They comprise the nation's No. 31-ranked 2026 collection, according to 247Sports.
