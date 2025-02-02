Only One Duke Basketball Championship Team Had Longer Streak Than This
Behind a combined 43 points from freshmen Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night, Duke basketball torched the UNC Tar Heels, 87-70, marking the Blue Devils' largest home margin of victory over their archrivals since now-head coach Jon Scheyer and the 2009-10 Blue Devils tallied an 82-50 win on his Senior Night.
And only one of Duke's five national champions has recorded a winning streak equal to or longer than the 15-game brilliance that Cooper Flagg & Co. is currently riding. The 1991-92 collection tallied 17 consecutive victories out of the gates as defending champs, ultimately posting a 34-2 overall record and completing the Blue Devils' back-to-back titles.
Still, by defeating the Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5 ACC), these No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC), whose streak includes handing the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) what remains their lone loss, outdid the 2015 champs' season-opening 14 in a row. As for the other three other Duke champs, 1990-91 never won more than seven straight, and 10 was the max for 2000-01 (twice) and 2009-10.
Plus, it's worth noting that the 2024-25 Blue Devils now boast the program's longest winning streak since the 2012-13 and 2010-11 squads each reeled off 15 straight to begin their campaigns.
With a road victory over the Syracuse Orange (9-12, 3-7 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2), Duke basketball would enjoy its longest winning streak since then-seniors JJ Redick and Shelden Williams powered the 2005-06 Blue Devils to a season-opening 17-0 record.
