Elite Prep Nate Ament Dons Duke Basketball Jersey During Visit
A recruiting class containing five five-star prospects is unheard of for most programs. But Duke basketball has a legitimate chance to achieve such a feat twice in a row and for the third time across the four cycles with Jon Scheyer at the helm in Durham.
Duke, boasting four 2025 five-stars thus far in Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Shelton Henderson, and Nik Khamenia, hosted Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament this weekend in the homestretch of the 6-foot-9, 185-pound senior's recruitment.
Ament, No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, sat behind the Duke basketball bench, alongside the Boozer twins and Henderson, while watching the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils extend their winning streak to 15 games via an 87-70 home win over archrival UNC on Saturday night.
And on Sunday evening, the 18-year-old shared scenes from his Duke basketball photoshoot on Instagram, including a few with his family and a couple of him sporting the Blue Devils' road Brotherhood getup:
Duke has been in the mix for Nate Ament since extending an offer in September 2023. Scheyer and his crew have welcomed him to Durham several times.
Now, with his decision likely just around the corner — he's currently down to a top 11 — it'd be unwise to count out the Blue Devils as a top contender in the high-profile race.
