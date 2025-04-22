Duke Football Secures Another Promising Quarterback Prospect
Over the weekend, Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.) quarterback Terry Walker III announced his commitment to the Duke football program, becoming the first 2026 recruit at a skill position to pledge allegiance to the Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Walker chose Duke over his other finalist in fellow ACC school Virginia.
He revealed his decision via the following post on social media, pointing out that he is now "1000%" on board with the Blue Devils:
"I love their offensive scheme," Walker, who totaled almost 2,000 yards as a dual-threat signal caller last season, noted to On3's Steve Wiltfong about his future program. "They push the ball down the field a lot, and it's a very quarterback-friendly offense."
Terry Walker III currently stacks up at No. 999 overall, No. 67 among quarterbacks, and No. 13 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He'll travel back to Duke for an official visit at the end of May.
Meanwhile, second-year Duke football leader Manny Diaz and his staff now boast a five-deep 2026 recruiting haul, headlined by Prosper High School (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Sean Stover. At this relatively early juncture in the cycle, the Blue Devil collection ranks No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.
