Duke Football Secures Another Promising Quarterback Prospect

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz and his crew have reeled in 2026 signal caller Terry Walker III.

Matt Giles

Duke football recruiting commit Terry Walker III
Duke football recruiting commit Terry Walker III / Gary Brockman/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Over the weekend, Hamilton Southeastern High School (Ind.) quarterback Terry Walker III announced his commitment to the Duke football program, becoming the first 2026 recruit at a skill position to pledge allegiance to the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Walker chose Duke over his other finalist in fellow ACC school Virginia.

He revealed his decision via the following post on social media, pointing out that he is now "1000%" on board with the Blue Devils:

"I love their offensive scheme," Walker, who totaled almost 2,000 yards as a dual-threat signal caller last season, noted to On3's Steve Wiltfong about his future program. "They push the ball down the field a lot, and it's a very quarterback-friendly offense."

Terry Walker III currently stacks up at No. 999 overall, No. 67 among quarterbacks, and No. 13 in Indiana on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

He'll travel back to Duke for an official visit at the end of May.

Meanwhile, second-year Duke football leader Manny Diaz and his staff now boast a five-deep 2026 recruiting haul, headlined by Prosper High School (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Sean Stover. At this relatively early juncture in the cycle, the Blue Devil collection ranks No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 8 in the ACC.

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

