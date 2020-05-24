Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke continues to recruit the 2022 class, extending an offer this week to 6-foot-5, 291-pound tackle Collin Sadler of Greenville, South Carolina.

Sadler has not yet been rated by most of the major recruiting services, but he’s a versatile lineman who has played every spot on the line for Greenville High, although left tackle is where he appears to be projected at the next level.

Duke joins a rush of Power Five teams reaching out to Sadler, who has also collected offers this month from Michigan, West Virginia, Pitt, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Oregon. Sadler also holds offers from NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

As a sophomore last season, Sadler logged 112 pancake blocks.

“I pride myself on being an aggressive player,” Sadler told SI’s Wolverine’s Digest after receiving an offer from Michigan. “I think I finish blocks well. I have been told I have great hip, ankle and knee bend. I believe I know how to play with leverage, but the main thing I am trying to capitalize on next year is the violence factor.”

It’s still early in his recruitment, but Sadler already has identified what’s important when it comes time to select a college.

"I’ve never been the type to be impressed by facilities and stuff like that,” he told SI’s Mountaineer Maven after receiving a West Virginia offer. “I’m looking for quality people in a quality program."

Duke currently has made close to a half dozen offers to 2022 offensive tackle prospects.