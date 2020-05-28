BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

ShawnKrest

Duke has made an offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Richmond, Virginia’s St. Christopher’s School is a four-star who still hasn’t been rated by many recruiting services.

That hasn’t stopped college coaches from finding the 2022 standout, however. Greene has already picked up offers from Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Oregon.

Greene is a physical wide receiver with a flair for big plays. His highlight film features several acrobatic one-handed catches and off-balanced leaping grabs. He also shows the ability to break tackles and has the speed to take it to the end zone afterward.

“If you play me close, I’m very physical and because of my size and strength, I win most of those battles,” Greene told SI’s Wolverine Digest. “If you play off of me, I have a lot of speed and moves to create space and get in the open field. When teams choose to double team me, it opens up the field for my teammates.”

Greene is a two-sport star at St. Christopher’s. He originally thought he might play basketball in college, until, as he told SI’s Dawgs Daily, he "put on about 20 pounds, really started to develop and my work ethic got better and success came early on the next year, and it's kind of been going that way since."

Duke has offered more than a half dozen wide receivers in the class of 2022. The Blue Devils are still awaiting their first 2022 commitment at any position.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke continues to look for a safety in its 2021 recruiting class, and the latest target is three-star Caleb Ellis from Frisco, Texas. The aggressive tackler would fit in well on Duke's defense, but first the Blue Devils need to get him to come east

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest