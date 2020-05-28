Duke Offers Four-star 2022 Receiver Andre Greene Jr.

Duke has made an offer to four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Richmond, Virginia’s St. Christopher’s School is a four-star who still hasn’t been rated by many recruiting services.

That hasn’t stopped college coaches from finding the 2022 standout, however. Greene has already picked up offers from Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Oregon.

Greene is a physical wide receiver with a flair for big plays. His highlight film features several acrobatic one-handed catches and off-balanced leaping grabs. He also shows the ability to break tackles and has the speed to take it to the end zone afterward.

“If you play me close, I’m very physical and because of my size and strength, I win most of those battles,” Greene told SI’s Wolverine Digest. “If you play off of me, I have a lot of speed and moves to create space and get in the open field. When teams choose to double team me, it opens up the field for my teammates.”

Greene is a two-sport star at St. Christopher’s. He originally thought he might play basketball in college, until, as he told SI’s Dawgs Daily, he "put on about 20 pounds, really started to develop and my work ethic got better and success came early on the next year, and it's kind of been going that way since."

Duke has offered more than a half dozen wide receivers in the class of 2022. The Blue Devils are still awaiting their first 2022 commitment at any position.