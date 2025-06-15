Fleet-Footed Running Back Adds Boost to Duke Football Recruiting Class
A week after checking out the Duke football program on an official visit in Durham, Community School of Naples (Fla.) standout running back Jayvian Tanelus announced his commitment to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils this weekend. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound three-star reached his decision after racking up about two dozen other Division I offers in his recruitment.
Tanelus, who rushed for over 1,500 yards as a junior last season, advertised his pledge via the following social media post on Friday:
At No. 899 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, he currently stacks up seventh among the Blue Devils' eight prizes thus far in the cycle. The first running back to hop on board with what will become Diaz's third Duke football recruiting haul by the time the collection arrives on campus next year to prepare as a unit for its 2026 freshman campaign, Tanelus ranks No. 58 at his position.
Factoring in the addition of Jayvian Tanelus, Duke's 2026 class checks in at No. 56 in the nation, per 247Sports, and No. 13 in the 17-deep ACC. Prosper High School (Texas) offensive lineman Sean Stover remains the only composite four-star prospect in the Blue Devils' expanding bunch.
Tanelus' decision marks the third 2026 Duke football recruiting victory across the first half of June alone. His announcement arrived just a few days after Diaz & Co. secured verbal commitments from Myers Park High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Brody Keefe and Central Catholic High School (Pa.) three-star linebacker Colsen Gatten.
