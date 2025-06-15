Blue Devil Country

Fleet-Footed Running Back Adds Boost to Duke Football Recruiting Class

Duke football has made significant strides in the 2026 cycle the past few weeks.

Matt Giles

Duke football
Duke football / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

A week after checking out the Duke football program on an official visit in Durham, Community School of Naples (Fla.) standout running back Jayvian Tanelus announced his commitment to Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils this weekend. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound three-star reached his decision after racking up about two dozen other Division I offers in his recruitment.

ALSO READ: Duke Basketball Squad Set to Host Defending National Champion

Tanelus, who rushed for over 1,500 yards as a junior last season, advertised his pledge via the following social media post on Friday:

At No. 899 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, he currently stacks up seventh among the Blue Devils' eight prizes thus far in the cycle. The first running back to hop on board with what will become Diaz's third Duke football recruiting haul by the time the collection arrives on campus next year to prepare as a unit for its 2026 freshman campaign, Tanelus ranks No. 58 at his position.

Factoring in the addition of Jayvian Tanelus, Duke's 2026 class checks in at No. 56 in the nation, per 247Sports, and No. 13 in the 17-deep ACC. Prosper High School (Texas) offensive lineman Sean Stover remains the only composite four-star prospect in the Blue Devils' expanding bunch.

Tanelus' decision marks the third 2026 Duke football recruiting victory across the first half of June alone. His announcement arrived just a few days after Diaz & Co. secured verbal commitments from Myers Park High School (N.C.) three-star wide receiver Brody Keefe and Central Catholic High School (Pa.) three-star linebacker Colsen Gatten.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football