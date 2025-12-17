Jon Scheyer Fully Appreciates Duke Football Success Under Manny Diaz

At least until March, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and Duke football head coach Manny Diaz are both reigning ACC champions. And as Scheyer noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI following his historic 100th victory, a 97-73 home win over the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday night, the school's success on the gridiron is truly special and has been a joy to watch, especially when considering its frequent shortcomings in that sport spanning a few decades.

"I think I have a unique perspective," Scheyer said during his postgame press conference. "I remember as a player, nothing [against] the football team then...not what it is now, to say the least. And then you see the evolution — and Coach [David] Cutcliffe and Coach [Mike] Elko — but then Manny coming in, to win an ACC championship is incredible."

I asked Jon Scheyer to comment on what it means to work at Duke alongside a fellow ACC champion head coach in Duke football's Manny Diaz.



Diaz's resilient bunch, 8-5 entering its Sun Bowl clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. ET (CBS), captured the conference crown on Dec. 6 via a thrilling 27-20 upset overtime win against the Virginia Cavaliers in Charlotte, N.C.

It's not just Manny Diaz's accomplishments on the field that have gained Scheyer's respect.

No, Scheyer also pointed to Diaz's support of his Blue Devils on the hardwood.

"For me, I don't know if you guys even know this: last year at the Final Four, like, he's there right afterwards with our players, texting me, so invested," the 38-year-old Scheyer, already a two-time ACC Tournament winner as leader of the blueblood program in Durham, added about the 51-year-old Diaz, now 17-9 across two seasons as the Blue Devils' head honcho and a frequent patron at Duke basketball games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"One, he's a great coach. But then two, to have that connection with him and support for each other, that's been a great thing to have."

Before Scheyer and his No. 3-ranked Blue Devils begin their ACC regular season slate at the end of the month, they'll travel to New York City for a second time this season and battle the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

