No. 8 RB Brendon Barrow Chooses Stanford Over Duke

ShawnKrest

Brendon Barrow, who is No. 8 in the SI All-American rankings for the running back position, announced his college choice on Monday, choosing the Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford and Duke were in Barrow’s final four choices, along with Northwestern and Rutgers. When he made his cut to four schools, two weeks ago, Barrow told SI.com, “Stanford, it's a dream school. Academics, top notch. Football, top notch. The opportunities you get from Stanford are next to none. Duke is another amazing opportunity in academics, I feel like the coaches can really get me prepared for the NFL with their pro-style offense.”

The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International standout has spent the offseason adding muscle to his 185-pound frame, he told SI. The additional bulk has not slowed him down. He turned in a 4.4 40 time and a 4.0 shuttle run last offseason.

After making his exclusive announcement with SI All-American, Barrow told SI, "It's just been a dream of mine since I was a kid. The academics, I haven't heard another school better than them in that aspect and I haven't heard another school better than them for a place that can help you succeed or help set you up for the next 40 years of your life.”

"That's always been my goal, to be set up for success after University,” he continued, “after I'm out of my mom's house. I feel like this is the best opportunity to do that."

Duke got a commitment from another 2021 running back, Attalla, Alabama’s Trent Davis, last week.

