Watch No. 8 RB Prospect Brendon Barrow Announce College Commitment

A top 10 running back prospect is coming off the board.

Brendon Barrow, the SI All-American No. 8 running back prospect in the class of 2021, has made his college football decision.

The Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International star recently set the table for his impending commitment between Stanford, Duke, Northwestern and Rutgers.

"Stanford, it's a dream school. Academics, top notch. Football, top notch. The opportunities you get from Stanford are next to none," he said. "Northwestern kind of gives me that same exact opportunity, there's not much difference, I can get all the same things there.

"Duke is another amazing opportunity in academics, I feel like the coaches can really get me prepared for the NFL with their pro-style offense. Rutgers, I love how they're building something. I'm seeing it being created and I kind of believe in their process."

Barrow ran for more than 1,000 yards on just 91 carries for the Knights in 2019. He also factored into the passing game, something head coach Jesse Chinchar has hinted at again ahead of the 2020 campaign with the versatility and speed the 5-foot-8, 180-pounder brings to the table.

Droves of Power 5 and FBS prospects have suited up for CAI in the past but the senior running back stands apart according to the coach.

"He's one of the most dynamic players I've ever been around," Chinchar said. "Although this gets said too much, he's truly a threat to score every time he touches the ball. With that being said, the most impressive think about Brendon is his character and leadership.

"He's going to be a guy who instantly makes someone's program better."

Barrow racked up more than 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment, with most coming in the last 12 months. Visits to each contender weren't possible due to the in-person restrictions in recruiting due to COVID-19 but he spent time on Zoom and Facetime acclimating to several campuses.

The criteria to make a commitment between one of the four finalists begins off the field, however, per Barrow.

"Just making sure that I have a spot as a student first," he said. "Also the family. God forbid if football doesn't work out for part of the four years, what else would I do?

"Just making sure I have a family spot that helps me, not for the next four years, but for the next 40."

One of Florida's top prospects took advantage of the additional downtime during the pandemic, adding nearly 20 pounds to his frame. Barrow is expected to be the top offensive option for CAI throughout the 2020 season, about the only box left to check on his impressive prep resume.

Before the Knights open the season, its top skill prospect will have future playing plans in place.

