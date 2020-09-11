SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Opponent Opinion: Notre Dame Viewpoint of Duke Opener

ShawnKrest

Sports Illustrated’s Irish Breakdown has previewed Saturday’s Duke-Notre Dame season opener from a Fighting Irish point of view. Here’s a quick look at their analysis of the matchup.

Duke D vs. Irish O: Publisher Brian Driskell looks at the key matchups when Notre Dame has the ball, including ends Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje against Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hainsey and corners Mark Gilbert and Josh Blackwell against Bn Skowronek and Javon McKinley.

Irish D vs. Duke O: Then there are the must-win matchups on the other side of the ball, including tight end Noah Gray against Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Shayne Simon, Jalon Calhoun against Shaun Crawford and Duke’s interior line against Notre Dame’s tackles.

Matchup podcast: Driskell and Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario go into detail on the matchup in their pregame podcast.

Betting recommendation: Notre Dame is favored by 20 in the opener. Irish Breakdown gambling expert J.P. Scott looks at that game and several others, including openers for Iowa State, Kansas State and North Carolina, in his picks column. He declares, “It’s pretty simple: Duke is not going to be very good this year,” and “Quite simply, Duke is going to have a tough time moving the ball against what should be one of the nation’s elite defenses.”

Expert film review: Former Fighting Irish and NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein breaks down the film and looks at the matchups for Notre Dame-Duke, including his opinion of new Duke quarterback Chase Brice in a special analysis in the Irish Breakdown VIP section.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scripting an Upset: How Duke Beats Notre Dame

Last year, Notre Dame had its way with Duke in a 38-7 win in Durham. The last time the Blue Devils went to South Bend, 4 years ago, they upset the Irish. The key to victory: Obviously, do what they did in 2016, not last year. But what, specifically is that?

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Moving to Daily COVID-19 Testing

Duke has avoided COVID-19 outbreaks so far, and coach David Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils are now moving to daily testing, which is twice as often as the ACC requires.

ShawnKrest

Will Taylor: Something Special About Duke Line, Even After Injuries

Duke lost center Jack Wohlabaugh, but his replacement, Will Taylor, still thinks the offensive line will be special. They're aggressive and focused. "There something different in the air."

ShawnKrest

2021 Shooting Guard Trevor Keels Has Duke in Top Three

2021 shooting guard prospect Trevor Keels was a high school teammate of Duke freshman Jeremy Roach. He's cut his list of offers to three finalists, and Duke made the cut, along with Villanova and Virginia.

ShawnKrest

How March Madness With Every Team Might Look

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski suggested inviting all 357 teams to this year's NCAA Tournament, creating the Biggest Dance ever. Here's how the committee might seed such a large bracket

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski Supports Letting Every Team Into March Madness

Coach K issues statement supporting proposal

ShawnKrest

Duke Notre Dame Preview Podcast

Duke opens the 2020 football season at Notre Dame on Saturday. Blue Devil Country's Shawn Krest appeared on sister site Irish Breakdown's Opponent Insider podcast to discuss the game.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Will Taylor on Coming Back From Knee Injury

Duke center Will Taylor was told he might not play football again after a freshman knee injury, and his goal should be to walk normally. Now the Blue Devils' starter, he's gotten here the same way his dad told him to eat an elephant. "One bite at a time"

ShawnKrest

Why Chase Brice Won the Duke QB Job

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe explains why Chase Brice was the choice as Blue Devils starting quarterback. He also talks about the other two backups and the possibility of using them in short yardage situations.

ShawnKrest

Week One Duke Opponent Preview: Notre Dame Better Than Last Year?

Notre Dame dominated Duke in a blowout win at Wallace Wade Stadium last season. At the end of the year, coach Brian Kelly said the Irish could be even better this season. Here's a look at Duke's week one opponent.

ShawnKrest