The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Duke And Other Best Bets

The 2020 college football season has finally arrived. On Saturday, Notre Dame will host the first ACC game in program history when the Duke Blue Devils come to town. It’s a historic occasion, born out of reactions (and some overreactions) to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But I digress.

Part of what makes college football so intriguing is the betting aspect. There are literally hundreds of bets you can make each week on the sport. Many of us have no issues putting our money where our mouths are when it comes to betting on the Irish, but there are some other heavy hitters playing this weekend with odds and lines that are begging you to put some cash down.

Here are your best bets for Week 2 of college football/Notre Dame kickoff weekend.

NOTRE DAME vs. DUKE

Line: Notre Dame -20

It’s pretty simple: Duke is not going to be very good this year. Quarterback Chase Brice, a Clemson transfer who probably never should have gotten a Clemson offer, will start for the Blue Devils at quarterback. It will be their third different opening day starter in three years. Brice has an inexperienced group of underclassmen at receiver, and an average-at-best running back in Deon Jackson behind him.

Quite simply, Duke is going to have a tough time moving the ball against what should be one of the nation’s elite defenses.

When Notre Dame has the ball, Ian Book will be operating behind one of the best offensive lines in the country, with a deep group of skill players who have seen action during their college careers. Book and Co. will be facing a Duke defense that returns five players with starting experience.

20 points seems like a big number, but these are two teams on two completely different levels. Take the Irish to cover.

IOWA STATE vs. LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Line: Iowa State -11.5

The Cyclones have the best coach, quarterback and defense in the Big 12. This is likely the best Iowa State team we’ve seen in the 21 century – and maybe ever. That said, if that can’t beat the Ragin’ Cajuns by two touchdowns, they need to blow it up and start over, as something has gone terribly wrong.

Take the Cyclones to cover.

KANSAS STATE vs. ARKANSAS STATE

Line: Kansas State -10.5

Always trust Chris Klieman and the Wildcat staff. The winning culture and formula he brought from North Dakota State has trickled its way into the veins of this Kansas State program. Kansas State is going to beat up Arkansas State with elite o-line play, pound the ball on the ground, and open it up through the air.

Kansas State covering is the easiest money you’ll make this weekend.

NORTH CAROLINA vs. SYRACUSE

Line: North Carolina -23

Few teams come into the 2020 season with as much hype as North Carolina. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has Syracuse to the point where they are a tough out every week. The Orange have a veteran quarterback and nothing to lose as they travel south for some nice weather and a scrimmage atmosphere.

I like Babers to out-coach Mack Brown, and possibly win this game outright.

Take Syracuse with the points in this one. If you’re feeling froggy, their +1000 on the money line, which is pretty low-risk, high-reward.

LOUISVILLE vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY

Line: Louisville -11.5

Don’t overthink it. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield has the Cardinals headed in the right direction. He’s beaten better teams using less talent than what he’s working with right now. Add in the Hilltoppers only returning two players on defensive with starting experience, and I think this one gets ugly in a hurry.

Take Louisville to cover with ease.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @TheJPScott

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter