Notre Dame vs. Duke Preview: Matchups, Analysis, Predictions

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame and Duke are set to kick off their 2020 college football season on Saturday when the Blue Devils travel to South Bend. It has been a long and chaotic offense, but the season is finally up us!

It will be Notre Dame's first ever game as part of a conference, so it beings the first ever conference title quest for the Irish. Notre Dame will also look to get redemption after dropping their last home matchup against the Blue Devils, which was back in 2016.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the game.

The Irish Breakdown staff dives into the Duke offense, defense and special teams, discussing what makes the Blue Devils a quality foe, what matchups are most concerning and what Notre Dame must do to come out with a victory.

That is followed by both DeDario and Driskell giving their score predictions, and analysis of how they predict the game will play out.

