SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Beuerlein Breaks Down Notre Dame vs. Duke

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein broke down the film, dove into the numbers and looked at the matchups for Notre Dame and Duke. The 17-year NFL veteran sat down with me to talk about the Notre Dame/Duke matchup and how he sees the game playing out.

Steve talks about his views on Duke quarterback Chase Brice, the impact David Cutcliffe will have now that he's back to calling plays, the matchup of the Notre Dame offensive line against the Duke ends and much more.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join SI+ Today
Join now and gain full access to SPORTS ILLUSTRATED + including:
  • Notre Dame Analysis and In-Depth Recruiting Coverage
  • Exclusive Access to the IrishBreakdown Premium Community
  • Award-Winning Magazine SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Champions Lounge+

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Irish Breakdown Insider Scoop

https://www.si.com/college/notredame/

Bryan Driskell

Who Are You Most Excited To Watch This Season?

Jack Sullivan

by

StrongNTrue

What does BYU/Navy tell us?

ndocd

by

Bryan Driskell

Colzie

Domer123

by

NDBEAST1088

ESPN writer predicts a Notre Dame victory over Clemson ... but ....

https://www.si.com/college/notredame/

Bryan Driskell

by

Sk90

Third Down and Dime Package with JOK

USAF40ND

Brian Kelly Talks Before Duke Game

Bryan Driskell

Deion Colzie to announce Commitment

NDEDDY47

Season Predictions?

t13bru

Game Week!

ryno1134