Beuerlein Breaks Down Notre Dame vs. Duke

Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Beuerlein broke down the film, dove into the numbers and looked at the matchups for Notre Dame and Duke. The 17-year NFL veteran sat down with me to talk about the Notre Dame/Duke matchup and how he sees the game playing out.

Steve talks about his views on Duke quarterback Chase Brice, the impact David Cutcliffe will have now that he's back to calling plays, the matchup of the Notre Dame offensive line against the Duke ends and much more.