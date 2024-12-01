Polls Snub Manny Diaz's Surging Duke Football Team
Despite the Duke football program capping off its best regular season since 2014 and completing a 3-0 sweep over in-state ACC counterparts via its 23-17 road win over Wake Forest on Saturday, Manny Diaz's first batch of Blue Devils (9-3, 5-3 ACC) still doesn't have a ranking by its name. The squad remains absent from both the AP Top 25 Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll released on Sunday.
Duke hasn't been ranked since late October 2023.
However, the Blue Devils, who began receiving votes two weeks ago and are now enjoying a three-game winning streak, are just outside the top 25 in both polls.
Interestingly, among the unranked teams that received votes in the Coaches Poll, Duke football sits second behind former Blue Devil head coach Mike Elko's first Texas A&M squad.
The Aggies (8-4, 5-3 SEC) also boast the most the AP votes among the unranked. Duke is third on that list, as Louisville (8-4, 5-3 ACC) stands between Texas A&M and the Blue Devils.
As for the four ranked ACC teams, SMU (11-1, 8-0) leads the way at No. 9 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. Miami (10-2, 6-2) pops up next at No. 14 in both polls, ahead of Clemson (9-3, 7-1) at No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll, and Syracuse (9-3, 5-3) checks in at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke football and basketball news.