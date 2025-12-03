What The Latest CFP Rankings Mean For Duke's Playoff Chances
Duke will be playing for its playoff life on Saturday night in Charlotte, when the Blue Devils take on Virginia in the ACC Championship game.
The latest batch of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, of course, did not include the Blue Devils with five losses to their name. The Cavaliers, however, moved up one spot to No. 17.
Manny Diaz is hoping to lock down a recruiting class this week, leading up to Saturday's conference championship bout, but the Blue Devils are fortunate to be there to begin with.
After dismantling Wake Forest on senior day, 49-32, the Blue Devils got some help from Miami taking down Pittsburgh and Cal upsetting SMU at the end of the night. That combination of events created a five-way tie, which Duke won to advance to Charlotte.
CFP Rankings
The rankings were revealed on Tuesday night, and Duke's path to crashing the playoff bracket is murky at best. No team with more than three losses has ever cracked the playoff, making Duke's challenge with five losses appear insurmountable.
Even though Duke is not a part of the rankings, there is some crucial movement to the rankings to pay attention to if Duke wants a shot.
Firstly, Virginia's rise one spot to No. 17 would give the Blue Devils a ranked win, in addition to the resume addition of becoming a conference champion.
However, Duke's five losses could keep the ACC out of the playoff entirely in favor of two Group of Five conference champions. The games the Blue Devils should watch are in the American Conference and the Sun Belt.
Tulane, which moved up four spots to No. 20, and North Texas, which joined the rankings at No. 24, will play on Saturday. The winner will take an automatic bid to the playoff as the highest-ranking Group of Five champion.
For Duke, it doesn't really matter who wins. The champion of the American will be ranked ahead of the Blue Devils regardless.
In the Sun Belt, things could be much more consequential. James Madison is 11-1 this season and just hopped into the rankings at No. 25. That is a critical piece of information that the selection committee just slid in at the bottom of the rankings. That tells us, if James Madison wins the Sun Belt, it won't matter if Duke wins the ACC. James Madison will still be in front.
James Madison will host Troy, which is 8-4 this season, for the Sun Belt conference championship on Friday night. That means Duke could know its fate before it plays on Saturday night. If Troy were to win, however, the Blue Devils have a great argument to make for the 12-seed in the playoff by beating Virginia.
If Duke beats Virginia to win the ACC and Troy upsets James Madison, the only obstacle remaining would be the winner of the Mountain West, which will be either 10-2 UNLV or 8-4 Boise State.
This all depends on Duke taking care of its own business, but the Blue Devils could know their fate before the lights turn on this Saturday night.
Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.Follow loganabrown