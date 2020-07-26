BlueDevilCountry
SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

ShawnKrest

We're looking at each of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its 12-man class of 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we'll look at highlights and SIAA's evaluation of each commit. Next up is one of Duke’s linebackers of the future: Cole Bishop.

Bishop is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and a member of Fayetteville (Georgia) Starr’s Mill High’s football team. He committed to Duke in early March.

Here’s what SI All-American had to say about Bishop’s frame: “Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.”

SI All-American’s evaluation also looked at Bishop’s athleticism: “Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.”

Here’s the commentary on his instincts at linebacker: “Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.”

And his polish: Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.”

The bottom line on Bishop, according to the SIAA evaluation: “Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.”

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest

Caleb Houstan Discusses Reclassification, Virginia's Recruitment

Duke has some competition on the recruiting trail for Caleb Houstan, as several teams have set up Zoom calls with the newly reclassified 2021 prospect, including an impressive presentation from UVA

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses RB Prospect Malachi Thomas to Virginia Tech

Duke continues its search for a 2021 running back after Malachi Thomas committed to ACC Coastal Division rival Virginia Tech. Duke had made a late push for Thomas, offering after he'd already announced a top 10

ShawnKrest

by

djbmaven

Rakavius Chambers Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers was named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, in honor of his community service while at Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Duke senior running back Deon Jackson was named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football

ShawnKrest