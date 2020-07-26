SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

We're looking at each of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its 12-man class of 2021.

Over the next few weeks, we'll look at highlights and SIAA's evaluation of each commit. Next up is one of Duke’s linebackers of the future: Cole Bishop.

Bishop is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and a member of Fayetteville (Georgia) Starr’s Mill High’s football team. He committed to Duke in early March.

Here’s what SI All-American had to say about Bishop’s frame: “Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.”

SI All-American’s evaluation also looked at Bishop’s athleticism: “Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.”

Here’s the commentary on his instincts at linebacker: “Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.”

And his polish: “Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.”

The bottom line on Bishop, according to the SIAA evaluation: “Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.”

We’ll continue posting evaluations of the SIAA candidates Duke has landed in the class of 2021. If you missed any previously published scouting reports, they are below:

Quarterback Riley Leonard

Linebacker Almarion Crim

Wide receiver Trent Broadnax