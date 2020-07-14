SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Almarion Crim Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Almarion Crim
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 285 pounds.
School: Adamsville (Ala.) Minor
Committed to: Duke

Frame: Wide shoulders with decent arm length. Loose torso and midsection with big hips, thighs and bubble. 

Athleticism: Fair bend in his stance. Gets out with urgency and quickness at the snap to engage in a hurry. Shows good short-area athleticism to adjust and hit moving targets. Capable of pulling, leading through alleys and matching linebackers on the second level. Strong pop at the point and can sustain and steer targets. 

Instincts: Good vision to locate targets when leading runners. Has a solid jump set to stymie pass-rushers at the snap and turn rep into phone booth brawl. Decent vertical pass-set to mix timing and gets a solid punch with his inside hand on the edge. Solid feel in screen game to adjust in space before getting a fit on moving targets. 

Polish: Plays left tackle currently and performs man/gap scheme concepts via leads. Also used as the pin player on pin and pulls, along with fold concepts. Needs improve hand-placement accuracy and consistency, as he tends to wrap and wrestle at the point. Likely suited to kick inside to guard due to frame and skill set. 

Bottom Line: Crim is an offensive lineman with solid toughness and flashes solid athleticism. He can get out and hit moving targets in space, and also fights to mirror rushers in pass protection. Crim is suited best to play guard at the college level in an offense that features man/gap scheme blocking concepts in its run game.

