BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

ShawnKrest

Duke added its 14 commitment to the class of 2021 when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced that he would play for the Blue Devils in college.

Bergeron announced the news with a video on his Twitter account.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bergeron plays corner for Albany, Georgia’s Westover High. He is rated the No. 978 prospect in the class by 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 87 cornerback and No. 85 Georgia prospect. Rivals has him No. 66 in the state.

Bergeron had more than two dozen offers, including Duke’s which came in mid-May. He chose Duke over Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Pitt, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Tennessee, among others.

Its easy to see why David Cutcliffe and his staff are interested in Bergeron. He plays corner like a safety and could easy shuffle between positions in Duke’s secondary, which puts a priority on versatility. Bergeron seems to enjoy hitting opposing players. He’s an eager participant in run defense, often taking the opportunity to knock the receiver he was covering out of the way before crashing the line to hit a running back. Bergeron also has good open-field tackling skills.

He also has good ball instincts, as the passes batted away at the last instant on his highlight film prove. Despite all the qualities that would make him a good collegiate safety, Bergeron has the speed to stay with receivers step for step, which makes staying at corner at the college level an option as well.

Bergeron also returns kicks for his high school team and has run track.

Duke has four defensive backs in the class of 2021, including three corners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Players Go Winless in NBA Day Three

Zion Williamson again saw his minutes limited as former Blue Devils went winless in a rough NBA Saturday. Frank Jackson was the star of the day for the NBA Brotherhood.

ShawnKrest

What Social Justice Messages Did Duke's NBA Players Choose For Their Jerseys

Eighteen of the 19 former Duke players in the NBA restart chose social justice messages for their jerseys instead of their last name? What did Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and the other Blue Devils choose, and who kept his name?

ShawnKrest

Lance Thomas, Gary Trent Jr. Excel in NBA Restart, Jayson Tatum Struggles

Eight former Blue Devils restarted their NBA seasons on Friday night, with Gary Trent Jr. having a big night for Portland. Lance Thomas played his first game for the Nets, while Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot in a Boston loss to Milwaukee.

ShawnKrest

Duke Releases COVID Testing Results for Sports Teams

Duke has administered 700 COVID-19 tests to more than 300 athletes and seen a total of 25 positive results. Nine of the athletes are still in quarantine, while the others have been cleared.

ShawnKrest

Who Will Be Duke's Plus One?

The ACC announced Duke's 10 conference opponents for the upcoming season, but the eleventh game is still up in the air. We rank Duke's potential non-conference opponents

ShawnKrest

by

MatthewMcGavic

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Joshua Pickett

One of the 11 Sports Illustrated All-American candidates in Duke's 13-man class of 2021 is two-way Georgia standout Joshua Pickett. Here's a closer look at the cornerback and wide receiver

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Return to Action as NBA Resumes

The NBA resumed its season on Thursday, and both games involved Duke players. New Orleans was led by former Blue Devils Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and JJ Redick, who scored more than half of the Pelicans' points. Quin Snyder got the last laugh, however.

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers Discuss How to Schedule the Plus One Game

The ACC adopted a 10 + 1 model for the upcoming football season. The 10 conference opponents for each team are set, but how best to use the plus one? SI's Duke and NC State publishers discuss.

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck

Rating ACC Schedule Scenarios on a 10-Point Scale

SI's Duke publisher, Shawn Krest and NC State publisher, Brett Friedlander, played a lightning round game on a recent podcast, where they graded various "what if" scenarios about the upcoming ACC season on a scale of 1 to 10

ShawnKrest

Duke, NC State Publishers on Notre Dame Joining ACC for 2020

The most newsworthy part of the ACC's schedule announcement was the fact that Notre Dame would be joining the conference for the 2020 season. SI's Duke and NC State publishers, Shawn Krest and Brett Friedlander, discuss the new Irish/ACC marriage.

ShawnKrest