Three-Star Corner Cameron Bergeron Commits to Duke

Duke added its 14 commitment to the class of 2021 when three-star cornerback Cameron Bergeron announced that he would play for the Blue Devils in college.

Bergeron announced the news with a video on his Twitter account.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Bergeron plays corner for Albany, Georgia’s Westover High. He is rated the No. 978 prospect in the class by 247Sports, who also has him as the No. 87 cornerback and No. 85 Georgia prospect. Rivals has him No. 66 in the state.

Bergeron had more than two dozen offers, including Duke’s which came in mid-May. He chose Duke over Power Five offers from Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Pitt, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Tennessee, among others.

Its easy to see why David Cutcliffe and his staff are interested in Bergeron. He plays corner like a safety and could easy shuffle between positions in Duke’s secondary, which puts a priority on versatility. Bergeron seems to enjoy hitting opposing players. He’s an eager participant in run defense, often taking the opportunity to knock the receiver he was covering out of the way before crashing the line to hit a running back. Bergeron also has good open-field tackling skills.

He also has good ball instincts, as the passes batted away at the last instant on his highlight film prove. Despite all the qualities that would make him a good collegiate safety, Bergeron has the speed to stay with receivers step for step, which makes staying at corner at the college level an option as well.

Bergeron also returns kicks for his high school team and has run track.

Duke has four defensive backs in the class of 2021, including three corners.