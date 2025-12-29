Former Duke Star Gives Best Moment of 2025

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the best, if not the best, basketball programs in the whole country. Duke has been getting some of the best recruiting classes in some memory. Each season that goes by, they have a star, and he becomes a great player who stays for a short time; by his impact he made was more than that. In 2025, they had their latest. That was outstanding, freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg was a household name for Duke, and now he is lighting it up in the NBA.

Flagg came to Duke a season early, but it did not feel that way. Flagg took college basketball by storm and became the best player during his time with Duke right away. Flagg was putting on game after game, and he was truly worth all the hype they gave him coming out of high school. We were special to this team and school because of all the hard work he put in and the impact he left. Flagg was taken as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but before that, he took home many college awards.

Cooper Flagg Best moment in 2025

"Flagg’s performance in the Arizona game was just one of many jaw-dropping ones over the course of the season that caught the eyes of both AP and Wooden Award voters," said Vishwa Veeraswamy of the Chronicle. "On April 4 and 5, respectively, Flagg was named the AP National Player of the Year and Wooden Award winner, honors given to the best player in college basketball each season."

"Flagg became the eighth Duke player to win National Player of the Year and sixth to win the Wooden Award, averaging 18.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG and 4.2 APG on the season, all while spearheading one of the best defenses in the country. Flagg became just the fourth freshman to win National Player of the Year after a tight contest between himself and Auburn’s Johni Broome, who also competed in the Final Four."

"Duke’s season ended April 5 after a late collapse against Houston in the Final Four, but it was undoubtedly a huge success and stepping stone for Scheyer as he continues to progress as a head coach. Flagg’s season led to him being the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft in July, getting selected by the Mavericks, and he has already gone on to impress in the pro league as a rookie."

