Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers are in tank mode in the 2025-26 NBA season, but one of them will have to win on Sunday night.

Dallas is set as a road favorite against the Pacers even though it won’t have star rookie Cooper Flagg (foot) in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are down several players – Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Ivica Zubac, Obi Toppin – and have listed Pascal Siakam as questionable for this matchup. So, betting on this game is going to be tricky with so many key players potentially watching from the sidelines.

Dallas has a better record than the Pacers, but it has struggled on the road all season, going 5-19 overall. The Mavs have also lost each of their last 10 games while Indiana is 4-6 during that stretch.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Sunday, Feb. 22.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Mavs -2.5 (-105)

Pacers +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mavs: -130

Pacers: +110

Total

232.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Mavericks vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Mavs record: 19-36

Pacers record: 15-42

Mavericks vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Max Christie – questionable

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Cooper Flagg – out

Miles Kelly – probable

Dereck Lively II – out

Daniel Gafford – questionable

Ryan Nembhard – doubtful

Caleb Martin – probable

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – out

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Obi Toppin – out

Ivica Zubac – out

Quenton Jackson – questionable

Kam Jones – questionable

TJ McConnell – questionable

Aaron Nesmith – out

Taelon Peter – questionable

Micah Potter – questionable

Pascal Siakam – questionable

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Mavericks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

P.J. Washington UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-181)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Washington is a fade candidate against the Pacers:

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington is having a down season shooting the 3-ball, knocking down just 30.7 percent of his attempts.

He’s made multiple shots from deep in three of his four games this month, but I’m not buying him against the Indiana Pacers. Washington has just one other game since Jan. 1 with multiple 3-pointers made, and he’s shooting just 26.2 percent from 3 since Jan. 1.

The Pacers happen to be one of the best 3-point defenses in the league, ranking first in opponent 3s made per game and second in opponent 3-point percentage. Washington should struggle to clear this prop on Sunday night.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

These are two of the worst offenses in the NBA, as the Pacers rank dead last in the league in offensive rating while the Mavericks are 26th.

With Flagg out and Siakam questionable, I don’t know how either of these teams put up enough points to push this game over the total – currently set at 232.5.

Dallas has hit the UNDER in 31 of its 55 games this season while Indiana has done so in 33 of its 57 games.

In the first meeting between these teams this season, they combined for just 212 points, and both squads are in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating over their last 10 games.

Since Dallas has dropped 10 in a row, I have no desire to bet on it as a road favorite on Sunday.

Instead, I’ll take the UNDER in what should be a slog on the offensive end.

Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

