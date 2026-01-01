Giant Duke Basketball Signee Watches Blue Devils Beat Yellow Jackets

On Saturday night, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and two of his assistants showed up at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in nearby Raleigh, N.C., to check in on IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star prospect and future Blue Devil center Maxime Meyer. And two nights later, associate head coach Chris Carrawell and sophomore wing Isaiah Evans were at the event to watch the 7-foot-1, 215-pounder in action.

So, it made sense that Meyer, who committed to Duke in late October before putting that pledge in ink during the early signing period in November, stuck around in The Triangle to visit the blueblood in Durham for the first time since his official visit back in mid-October.

I see Maxime Meyer behind the Duke bench, 7-1 incoming post player in next seasons class. pic.twitter.com/J2SFKz4Xz3 — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) December 31, 2025

Meyer was on hand in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday evening, posted up behind the bench in between Scheyer's wife and general manager Rachel Baker, as the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0 ACC) notched an 85-79 win over the visiting unranked Georgia Tech (9-5, 0-1 ACC) in their conference opener.

Scouting Report on Duke Basketball Commit Maxime Meyer

At No. 102 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Maxime Meyer is the lowest-ranked member of what is now a four-deep Blue Devil haul that stacks up No. 1 in the country. But the senior prep appears due for a stock boost.

"While he's not nearly physically developed yet, he doesn't shy away from contact," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein noted about Meyer. "He's willing to be physical, has a long 7-foot-3 wingspan, and huge 9-foot-5 standing reach. He's very coordinated for his size, a fluid mover in the open floor, and agile enough for an occasional euro-step in the lane.

"He's bouncier in space than he is among bodies at this point, but able to be a lob threat with his length, very fundamental about keeping the ball high in traffic, and an excellent offensive rebounder."

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) and assistant coach Chris Carrawell direct players during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 85-79. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Potential 2027 Duke basketball recruiting target Trevor Manhertz, who hails from Cary, N.C., but now suits up for Christ School in Asheville, was also in attendance for the Blue Devils' victory over the Yellow Jackets. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward is a four-star prospect checking in at No. 90 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Duke is now preparing for its first ACC road bout of the season, as the Blue Devils will face the unranked Florida State Seminoles (7-7, 0-1 ACC) at 3:45 p.m. ET Saturday (CBS).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.