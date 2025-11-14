Blue Devil Country

How Duke's Justin Pickett Is Approaching the Virginia Matchup

Duke's right guard shared his thoughts on the Blue Devils' mindset heading into the game against Virginia.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) smiles prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) smiles prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The last month has been a whirlwind for the Duke Blue Devils, who have played two games and served two bye weeks during that span.

Because of the bye weeks occurring in a three-week timeframe, it has led to inconsistencies and a lack of rhythm at times in the Blue Devils' level of execution.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) on the ground after a play in the last seconds of the game against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

That cannot be an excuse, however, and Duke has to find its footing and build momentum through the final three weeks of the regular season.

While speaking with the media during his press conference availability on Tuesday, right guard Justin Pickett explained the team's mindset heading into Saturday's pivotal game against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Pickett's Thoughts

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) fends off a block by Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • "As a team, you learn to be competitive in everything that we do," Pickett said. "I think we're just trying to realign ourselves as a team, as a group. Our leaders are taking control of that. You get back to what Duke football is: playing nasty, physical, and most importantly, just having fun. That's what makes this team so special: when we're all together, we're unstoppable."
  • "We just have to make sure we're all on the bus together and ready to roll," Pickett continued. "We're excited for this weekend."

Coming off a loss, it can feel like the world is falling, but Pickett understands that mindset and preparation is paramount in adverse situations.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; The UConn Huskies take on the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • "There's a middle ground where people try to solve all the world's problems when they come off a loss," Pickett said. "For us, it's more realigning the team, and coach [Manny] Diaz does a great job of this every week, just mentally aligning the team together, making sure we [know] it's all about our preparation and mindset. When we get locked back into that, the world is ours, and we're excited to showcase that to the world."
Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jordan Moore (8), offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77), defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99), and quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In terms of this game on Saturday, Pickett spoke about what Virginia's defense presents to an opposing offense and how the Blue Devils will execute their game plan against a well-constructed defensive unit.

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) grimaces as he is sacked by Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
  • "They're a physical team. They play hard. They have some experienced guys," Pickett said. "A lot of guys that are still on the roster from when I played them two years ago. We have a lot of guys, and we're an explosive offense, so we're excited for the matchup. It's going to be a tone-setter game. Both teams are excited for what can come if they win. Our team is ready for the challenge. We're ready to step up in all three phases."

