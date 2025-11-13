Manny Diaz Details Key Challenges Facing Duke vs. Virginia
With three games remaining and a berth at the ACC Championship game on the line, the Duke Blue Devils' season essentially comes down to Saturday's matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Not only is it the most difficult game left on Duke's schedule, but Virginia is also one of the most complete teams in the entire conference.
While the Cavaliers do not possess the offensive pedigree of teams the Blue Devils have faced in recent weeks - Clemson Tigers and Connecticut Huskies - Virginia presents other challenges to Duke's players and coaching staff.
While addressing the media on Wednesday during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on the matchup, including the Cavaliers' quarterback dynamics.
Diaz's Thoughts
- "Both guys are capable of executing the offense at a high level," Diaz said. "With Morris, you just have so much experience and reps. I would say an offense takes on the personality of the quarterback. Can't be tough on offense, unless you're tough at quarterback."
- "As I mentioned, his toughness jumps off the tape. His ability to extend plays with his feet - it's a big-time problem for the defense, and that's why he's been such a part of their success that they've had this year."
- "They're quite a challenge for us this weekend," Diaz continued. "We've played quite a run of really top quarterbacks this year, which is one of the great things about our conference."
While Virginia's offense is a solid and productive unit, its defense is the top strength of this team. Diaz recognizes how this defense creates so many issues for an opposing offense to deal with.
- "All the things that you would want in a great defense," Diaz said. "They're very sound in what they do. They're very well-coached. They understand what offenses are trying to [accomplish]. You can see that they do a great job of trying to take those things away."
- "Because your sound and you communicate well, you don't give up anything easy to the offense. You don't see missed assignments, guys cut free running loose."
- "They make the offense have to execute again and again to earn everything, which is hard for offenses to do." Diaz continued. "If you look at their personnel, they're really good at all levels. They do everything well. The numbers speak for [themselves]. When you watch the film, you see why the film and numbers match.
Make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE