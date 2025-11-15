Duke's Role In a Potentially Historic ACC Finish
The ACC is in all chaos when it comes to the ACC football standings heading into Week 12 of the season. And one surprising team that is in the middle of all that chaos is the Duke Blue Devils. They want to make the ACC title game and have a chance to enter the College Football Playoffs.
That is what Duke could have in front of them soon. But they need to handle business before they can think about having a shot at reaching the ACC title game. A lot of football ahead for Duke.
Right now, there are a lot of things in the ACC with one loss in the conference. Over the next few weeks, we are going to get a better understanding of what teams are going to play for the championship. And it could potentially come down to tiebreaks.
That is huge because there are different scenarios where you see on team gets in and the other does not. All Duke is hoping for is an opportunity, and they have to win out to give themselves that chance.
"Dozens of scenarios are still in play as the Power Four inches toward conference championship games, beginning with the possibility of an absurdly convoluted quagmire in the ACC," said Paul Myerberg of USA Today.
"The league is likely to travel far down the list of tiebreaker scenarios to decide which teams meet in Charlotte, N.C., for the league’s one assured College Football Playoff bid."
"While other Power Four conferences could have two, three, or even four teams with identical records, the ACC faces the possibility of a seven-team stalemate that would require an NSA-level cryptologist to decipher."
ACC conference tiebreakers
Contenders: No. 12 Georgia Tech (5-1), No. 19 Virginia (5-1), No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1), SMU (5-1), Duke (4-1), No. 21 Louisville (4-2).
Georgia Tech ends with Boston College and Pittsburgh. Two wins in guarantee the Yellow Jackets head to the ACC championship game for the first time since 2014.
Even if Tech takes care of business, there’s the high probability of multiple teams tied with two conference losses, which would trigger the use of the SportSource Analytics formula to decide who faces the Jackets.
Saturday’s matchup between Duke and Virginia could be a tipping point. Should Duke win and Louisville beat SMU next weekend, the Blue Devils could finish second even with a loss to North Carolina or Wake Forest because of a higher common opponent winning percentage than Louisville, Virginia, Miami and SMU.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE