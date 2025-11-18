How Bright Duke’s Football Future Really Is
The Duke Blue Devils did not have the outcome they wanted in their latest game, and that was a costly one as they were looking to keep their ACC title hopes alive.
Now that it is likely out of the question, the Blue Devils will move forward looking to improve heading into their next game, and there is still something to play for and build on this season, as they have been in a lot of different great games.
The first thing on their mind is getting back in the win column. The Duke wants to end their losing streak in their game. They also want to get their six wins of the season to become bowl eligible. That could be something they want for experience. Also, the Duke Blue Devils just do not want to win one more game; they want to win their remaining games. It all starts with one.
Duke Future is Bright
Even after this season, this team could look into the future, and they have some good pieces that are going to be here, and it could be one season away, and they could be in a better position in a year from now. That is something a lot of people around college football will be talking about after this season and heading into the next one.
"After putting up an argument for being one of the top quarterbacks in the country to start the year, two interceptions in a loss against a weak UConn team and Saturday’s stumble wrapped up that conversation. With two more chances to earn a bowl game, Mensah and the Blue Devil offense will be looking to learn what they don’t know and show the conference they’re still a force to be reckoned with," said Myles Powicki of The Chronicle.
Similarly to Mensah, head coach Manny Diaz vowed to bring a culture of hard work and physical play to Durham. After a strong first season, the Blue Devils looked to have hired the perfect man to replace Mike Elko, continuing to build what the now-reviled coach started.
“You want to root for a team, that, when the best is required, they step up — competitive excellence,” Diaz said when he came to Durham. “That's what's gonna define us.”
The final two games of this year will be critical to salvage this campaign into a success. If they win both, the Blue Devils will turn in their fourth-straight winning season, a feat which hasn’t been achieved since 1956. With significant financial resources and a small but growing fanbase, this team can join the aforementioned class of the conference in the next three to seven years.
