SI

What’s Next for Miami? Early Look at Hurricanes’ Roster, Outlook for 2026 Season

Miami will look to bounce back from a national title loss to make another run in ‘26.
Dan Lyons|
Mark Fletcher emerged as one of Miami’s offensive stars during the College Football Playoff.
Mark Fletcher emerged as one of Miami’s offensive stars during the College Football Playoff. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

In this story:

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Some may not consider Miami “back” until The U captures another national championship, a drought that has lasted since 2001 and has featured a number of promising seasons come crashing down before true title contention. Whether or not the Hurricanes are officially back, no one can accuse the 2025–26 team of being fraudulent, after it took No. 1 Indiana to the brink in Monday’s national championship.

Dealing with a surprisingly hostile crowd in their own home arena, Hard Rock Stadium, the Canes kept pace with Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the top-ranked Hoosiers all night, ultimately falling to 27–21 to a Hoosiers team that had previously crushed Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff. It was a gutsy effort that fell just short, as quarterback Carson Beck was intercepted deep in Hoosiers territory with under a minute left in the game.

After falling just short of a sixth national championship, what lies ahead for Miami? The Hurricanes will have to replace a number of key players, including Beck under center, but have some significant talent coming in.

What the College Football Playoff national championship loss means for Miami

Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline during the national championship against Indiana.
Mario Cristobal nearly led his alma mater to a national championship. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

While the final result is certainly disappointing for the Hurricanes, the 2025–26 season represented a great step forward for a Miami program that had largely been spinning its wheels in the two-plus decades since the historic 2001 national championship team.

Even on the eve of the CFP field being announced, the Hurricanes had very long odds to capture a title. Miami went to Texas A&M and captured a dramatic 10–3 road win at Kyle Field, knocked off perhaps college football’s most talented program (and the defending national champions), Ohio State, 24–14 at the Cotton Bowl and ended Ole Miss’s own Cinderella run in the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, 31–27.

This is a season that the Canes should be able to build on, even with some significant departures from this playoff roster.

Fischer: Way-Too-Early 2026 College Football Top 25

Mario Cristobal’s year-by-year record at Miami

Season

Record (ACC)

Postseason

Final AP Ranking

2022

5–7 (3–5)

N/A

N/A

2023

7–6 (3–5)

L, Pinstripe Bowl

N/A

2024

10–3 (6–2)

L, Pop-Tarts Bowl

No. 18

2025

13–3 (6–2)

CFP (NCG L)

TBD

Quarterback Carson Beck, defensive end Akheem Mesidor headline Miami’s departing seniors

Miami quarterback Carson Beck tosses a boll in the air.
Carson Beck transferred to Miami after a decorated career at Georgia. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The Canes made a huge splash in plucking Beck, the former Georgia quarterback, out of Athens in the transfer portal a year ago. Beck never quite regained his status as a Heisman candidate and potential first-round pick, but evolved into a quality game manager during the season—especially in the playoff. He completed 73.3% of his throws for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His game-sealing pick against Indiana was his second of the CFP run, and just his third since the team’s final regular season loss on Nov. 1 against SMU.

Beck made myriad big throws down the stretch, even in otherwise quiet games, and with a trip to the national championship, he was clearly worth the significant NIL investment that Miami made in him, and he’ll be difficult to replace.

Offensively, coach Mario Cristobal has a lot of work to do up front as he retools for 2026. Junior offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, a potential first-rounder, is likely to jump to the NFL. Miami will lose three of his fellow starters, seniors Markel Bell, James Brockermeyer and Anez Cooper. Redshirt junior guard Matthew McCoy may be the only starting offensive lineman to return next year.

Defensively, edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor leads the definite departures. Mesidor, the West Virginia transfer, led the team with 12.5 sacks, two of which came against Mendoza on Monday. He’s joined by defensive tackle David Blay Jr., linebacker Mohamed Toure and dynamic nickelback Keionte Scott among the seniors on the defensive side.

Bain finished with 9.5 sacks on the year (with one against Indiana). He is a potential first-round pick and is expected to forgo his senior season and make the jump to the NFL. He could be joined by fellow junior Ahmad Moten Sr., who made a significant impact against Indiana at defensive tackle.

Miami expected to land star quarterback Darian Mensah from an ACC rival with Beck graduating

While Beck will be a tough veteran quarterback to replace, Miami could have an even more dynamic signal caller coming in.

Darian Mensah, the well-compensated starting quarterback at Duke by way of Tulane, was a surprise last-minute addition to the transfer portal on the final day that players were allowed to enter. While he has not yet committed to a new program, Miami has been tabbed as the favorite to land him.

Forde: Miami’s Big-Money Push for Darian Mensah Exposes College Football’s Portal Problem

Following a standout first season as starter at Tulane in 2024, Mensah jumped to the ACC in ‘25, throwing for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions for Duke, completing 66.8% of his throws.

The Hurricanes will return their two top offensive weapons

While Miami has work to do up front, it should return some serious offensive talent. Starting running back Mark Fletcher Jr. has already announced his return for his senior season after an impressive 1,192-yard, 12-touchdown rushing season. Fletcher exploded in the CFP for the Hurricanes, totaling 507 rushing yards against Texas A&M, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Indiana.

Much has been made about wide receiver Malachi Toney’s age this season. The true freshman classified up to begin his college career early, and therefore should still be a high school senior—good news for The U as it means he could play at least two more seasons for the program. Toney is already among the most dynamic receivers in the country, accounting for 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025–26, including 10 receptions for 122 yards and a score against the Hoosiers.

Miami’s 2026 high school recruiting class

While the Hurricanes have made some impressive additions through the transfer portal en route to this year’s national championship appearance, Cristobal continues to build the bedrock of his team through traditional high school recruiting.

The Canes currently have a large, 30-player high school class, ranked No. 10 by 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Player

Position

Rating (247)

Hometown

Tyson Bacon

DL

3*

Hoover, Ala.

Israel Briggs

TE

4*

Clovis, Calif.

Karsten Busch

LB

3*

Louisville

Jordan Campbell

Edge

4*

Miami

Jackson Cantwell

OT

5*

Nixa, Mo.

Asharri Charles

ATH

4*

Venice, Fla.

Isaac Chukwurah

DL

3*

Bear, Del.

Dereon Coleman

QB

3*

Orlando

Ben Congdon

OT

4*

Mineral City, Ohio

JJ Dunnigan

S

4*

Manhattan, Kans.

Justin Edwards

LB

3*

Orlando

Joel Ervin

OL

4*

Fort Myers, Fla.

Tyran Evans

WR

3*

Cornelius, N.C.

Brody Jennings

CB

3*

Jacksonville

DeAnthony Lafayette

Edge

4*

Orlando

Javian Mallory

RB

3*

West Boca Raton, Fla.

Gavin Mueller

TE

4*

South Elgin, Ill.

Logan Nagle

DL

3*

Wayne, N.J.

Milan Parris

WR

4*

Stow, Ohio

Canon Pickett

OT

3*

Tampa

Camdin Portis

CB

4*

Charlotte

Cortez Redding

S

4*

Jonesboro, Ga.

Frederic Sainteus

DL

3*

Naples, Fla.

Vance Spafford

WR

4*

Mission Viejo, Calif.

JJ Sparks

OL

3*

Jacksonville

Keshawn Stancil

DL

4*

Clayton, N.C.

Jaelen Waters

CB

4*

Seffner, Fla.

Somourian Wingo

WR

4*

St. Augustine, Fla.

Rhys Woodrow

OT

3*

Orlando

Jontavius Wyman

CB

3*

Jonesboro, Ga.

Incoming Miami transfers for 2026

The transfer portal cuts both ways for every program, including the Hurricanes. As of Monday, Cristobal’s program is losing two more players in the portal than it is bringing in, including tight end Brock Schott, who is heading to national championship foe Indiana. Former four-star wide receiver Chance Robinson is staying in the ACC, heading to NC State, as is WR Ny Carr, going to Wake Forest.

On the other end, here are the six Miami commits in the transfer portal so far.

Player

Position

Rating (247)

Prev. School

Jarquez Carter

DL

3*

Ohio State

Vandrevius Jacobs

WR

4*

South Carolina

Jack Olsen

K

3*

Northwestern

Omar Thornton

S

4*

Boston College

Cam Vaughn

WR

4*

West Virginia

Jake Weinberg

K

3*

Florida State

Miami football’s 2026 schedule

While Miami’s official 2026 schedule is not finalized, the Hurricanes’ three nonconference games are set—including a rematch of the 2025 season-opening thriller against Notre Dame, which proved to be one of the most important games in the sport this season. We also know which ACC programs that The U will face in its nine-game conference slate.

Date

Opponent

Sept. 12

vs. Florida A&M

Sept. 26

vs. Central Michigan

Nov. 7

at Notre Dame

TBA

vs. Boston College

TBA

vs. Duke

TBA

vs. Pitt

TBA

vs. Virginia Tech

TBA

vs. Florida State

TBA

at Clemson

TBA

at North Carolina

TBA

at Stanford

TBA

at Wake Forest

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

Published
Dan Lyons
DAN LYONS

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

Home/College Football