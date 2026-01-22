Duke’s Outlook Uncertain After Mensah’s Surprise Exit

Coming off an ACC championship and a bowl victory, Duke football appeared poised for a promising offseason. One of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Darian Mensah, had announced his return for the upcoming season and was expected to lead the Blue Devils as they defended their ACC title.

That optimism, however, was short-lived.

Mensah unexpectedly announced his decision to enter the transfer portal just weeks after confirming his return to Duke, sending shockwaves through the program and drastically altering the outlook of the Blue Devils’ offseason.

With Duke’s future at the quarterback position now uncertain, expectations for next season have become far less clear.

Against that backdrop, ESPN writers Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg recently projected the starting quarterbacks for every Power Four program heading into next season. For Duke, the trio listed redshirt freshman Dan Mahan as the projected starter.

What Does Mahan Bring to the Field

Mahan was part of Duke’s 2025 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star quarterback by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN. Following his senior season, Mahan was selected to represent North Carolina in the 2024 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He was also a three-time all-conference honoree and the 2023 conference Player of the Year.

During his senior season at Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, North Carolina, Mahan threw for 2,528 yards and 33 touchdowns while adding 988 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

ESPN explained the reasoning behind its projection:

“The last-minute departure of Darian Mensah at the portal window deadline on Jan. 16 put the defending ACC champs in an extremely difficult position. The Blue Devils will try to bring in a transfer, but there aren't many with starting experience still available. For now, Mahan is the pick to take over. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound passer from Burlington, North Carolina, did not appear in a game during his redshirt season but will look to compete for the starting gig with whoever is coming in next.”

The ESPN writers also outlined the competition behind Mahan. While last season’s backup quarterback Henry Belin IV entered the transfer portal, Duke added depth by bringing in Ari Patu from North Alabama. The Blue Devils also welcomed incoming three-star freshman Terry Walker III, giving the quarterback room additional options heading into spring and fall camp.

While Duke’s quarterback situation has shifted dramatically following Mensah’s departure, the Blue Devils are not without options. Dan Mahan’s high school production and athletic profile offer upside, and the additions of Ari Patu and Terry Walker III provide much-needed depth. Still, with championship expectations lingering and uncertainty under center, Duke’s ability to stabilize the quarterback position will play a pivotal role in determining whether the Blue Devils can remain contenders in the ACC next season.

