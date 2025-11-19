How Jonathan Brewer Evaluated Duke's Offensive Performance vs. Virginia
The Duke Blue Devils' performance in the 34-17 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 12 has been well-documented. All three phases of the team failed in their assignments last Saturday, which led to an embarrassing defeat in a high-leverage game.
The loss sunk the Blue Devils in the ACC standings and basically eliminated the team from conference contention.
Offensively, Duke did not meet its standards, and it was an overall disappointing and uninspiring performance from a unit that has been otherwise dominant in the previous nine games.
While speaking with the media on Monday during his press conference availability, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer shared his thoughts on Saturday's loss to Virginia.
Brewer's Thoughts
- "We were trying to be really aggressive early on, and it [presented] key protection issues which showed up," Brewer said. "We were behind the chains early in [possessions], so it put us in a throwing situation on second-and-10, third-and-10."
- "We could not recover early on. We finally started to get going, moving the ball down the field. But by the time we started to get things rolling, we were in a situation where we had to score faster, so there were more aggressive play calls, and the game was really able to settle in."
- "It wasn't just necessarily [pass protection], there were some things out wide, execution from the quarterback (Darian Mensah)," Brewer continued. "Our guys know we didn't play our best game and I didn't call my best game. We know we can do better than we showed."
Winning the battle at the line of scrimmage is the first test to winning a football game. If one team overpowers the other in that department, it is going to lead to struggles for the losing side. Brewer noticed this, and thought Virginia's defensive line deserves a ton of credit.
- "I don't think it was a struggle," Brewer said. "I just think Virginia has a good defensive line, and they made some key plays in key moments, especially early in the game. It got us rattled, and when we were able to finally settle in later in the game, we were rolling. Sometimes that happens in games, sometimes it happens with players."
Duke will face a similar challenge against North Carolina's defensive line, which has proven to be the driving force of the Tar Heels' defense. The Blue Devils will have to improve in protection if they want to have more success offensively.
