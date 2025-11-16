Grading How Duke’s Offense Performed in Loss to Virginia
The Duke Blue Devils' 34-17 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers was one of the most lopsided games in Week 12. Although the score indicates a somewhat competitive game, that is not the case, as the Blue Devils entered the fourth quarter down 31-3.
Most of the offensive production occurred in the last 15 minutes when the game was out of reach and the winner was already decided.
Because of that, the grades you are about to read are not pretty, and there is not much explanation needed if you were able to watch the game. Here are grades for specific players and skill groups on Duke's offense.
Darian Mensah
Stat line: 18-of-35 for 213 yards and one touchdown
This was the first game of the entire season where Mensah looked inept and over his skis, although everyone who has watched Duke this season understands he is far better than what he illustrated on Saturday.
That is how dominant Virginia's defense was in this contest, as Mensah was consistently removed from his comfort zone. Throughout the season, the sophomore quarterback has refused to evade the pocket to make plays down the field. That was a necessity in this game, as Mensah was pressured throughout the game and was sacked four times.
Mensah's willingness to hold onto the ball led to some of those sacks, and his 51.4 completion percentage was a season-low for the second-year starter.
Grade: D-
Running Game
Through no fault of his own, Nate Sheppard was uninvolved in the game once Duke's offense struggled to string together positive plays. In addition, the Blue Devils fell behind 14 points heading into halftime and were forced into playing catch-up football, dialing up pass plays 72.2% of the time.
Sheppard led the backfield with 12 carries for 43 yards. Meanwhile, Anderson Castle totaled three yards on three rushing attempts.
This season, we have seen Duke ignore the run game, even when it is leading to offensive success. However, that aspect of the Blue Devils' game plan was thrown out the window when Virginia jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead in the third quarter.
Grade: C-
Pass-Catching Options
There was not enough statistical production for an individual case study on each receiver or tight end in this contest.
The important stat to know is that no player reached four total receptions or 50 receiving yards. Mensah completed the ball to eight different players, but it did not amount to any substantive output.
The most disappointing player in the receiving department was Cooper Barkate, who has failed to surpass 50 receiving yards in the last two outings.
Grade: D
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE