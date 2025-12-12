Duke Has Been Tested and Passed Every Challenge So Far

The Duke Blue Devils have been the best team in College Basketball this season. The polls might not say they are, but if you have been watching, you know exactly why they are the best right now. The Blue Devils knew when the season started, they were going to be challenged right out of the gate.

And head coach Jon Scheyer picked the schedule this way for his team could face some of the best teams this season and give them a chance to build that important chemistry.

It has worked well for this, and the chemistry is better than most thought it would be at this point of the season. The Blue Devils have answered every call, and they have done it in different ways. They have a talented team, but they play good team basketball. They are making the right plays, and it does not matter who gets their shine.

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Howard Bison at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

ACC basketball power rankings

1. Duke

"According to EvanMiya’s metrics, the Blue Devils have the best resume in the nation through 10 games," said Rodd Baxley of The Fayetteville Observer. "Duke had as good a week as anybody with a top-25 win against reigning champion Florida before knocking off a top-10 Michigan State team in the first true road game."

"Freshman forward Cameron Boozer (23 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game) leads KenPom’s player of the year standings with a 2.535 rating, tracking toward the same territory as Duke’s Cooper Flagg (2.734) and Auburn’s Johni Broome (2.317) last season. But the continued growth of junior guard Caleb Foster has put this team in a position where it may not be as talented as last year’s bunch, but it’s been a lot tougher in close games."

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches the play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After losing 14 of 16 games in the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, the league bounced back with a respectable 7-9 record. As of Dec. 11, there are eight teams in the conference among the top 40 nationally in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings. On Dec. 11, 2024, there were three teams among the top 40 in the NET.

Duke (10-0) continues to lead the way in the top-25 polls as the No. 3 team in the nation. The Blue Devils are joined in the rankings by No. 11 Louisville (8-1), No. 15/14 UNC (8-1) and No. 25/24 Virginia (9-1).

Michigan State's Coen Carr, center, battles Duke's Patrick Ngongba, left, and Caleb Foster for a rebound during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke will be the favorites in the ACC, but they know that anything could happen in this great conference, and there are going to be teams looking to hunt them down.

