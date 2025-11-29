Improvements to Look Out For With Duke
The Duke Blue Devils are off to the start they wanted to be at. They have not lost a game and they are playing good basketball to open up the season.
With a group like Duke has this season, winning the early battles was something that was in question because a team that is made up of a lot of talented freshmen could take some time to build chemistry on the court early in the season. That has not been the case for the Duke Blue Devils. It has been the complete opposite.
The feeling right now with this team is one of a team that has been together for more than one season. That is something that is great to see for this Duke team. A lot of credit has to go to the Duke coaching staff, which is led by Jon Scheyer. Scheyer makes sure he sets up things in the offseason and some trips to play outside that give his team the best opportunity to build those important bonds and chemistry. That is one more thing that is helping the Blue Devils.
Duke has won some big games already but they have some more that are upcoming. And those teams are talented as well and want to give the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.
Improvements for Duke for Upcoming games
"However, Boozer struggled at times against Texas and Kansas. He started 0-of-7 from the field with three first-half rebounds against the Longhorns, posting 15 second-half points after coach Jon Scheyer told him he was "playing soft." He finished 3-of-12 from the field with most of his points coming from the free throw line (9-12 FT), and added 12 rebounds for a double-double," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.
For Duke to succeed against Arkansas, Florida and Michigan State, Boozer will need to score efficiently and continue impacting the glass. Florida has the No. 5 overall defensive efficiency per KenPom, Michigan State is No. 7, and Arkansas is No. 37.
Duke's big guys, Pat Ngongba II and Maliq Brown, each fouled out in the season-opener against Texas. Brown avoided foul trouble against Kansas, but Ngongba II picked up four, which limited his minutes down the stretch. Keeping him on the floor will be crucial against Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile, Florida’s Alex Condon and Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler.
Ngongba II has generally managed to stay out of foul trouble against unranked opponents, with the exception of four fouls against Niagara, but Duke will need him to play disciplined, effective minutes down the stretch in these games. On the season, Ngongba II is shooting 71.2% from the field, averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds and is second on the team to Boozer with 1.1 blocks per game.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE