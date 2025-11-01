Dabo Swinney Lays Into Clemson Secondary on Sideline As Duke Piles on Points
During Clemson's inert 2020s, the Tigers have generally—though not always—been able to count on a stout defense.
On Saturday against Duke, that was not the case—and coach Dabo Swinney's team paid the price early.
In the first half, Clemson surrendered 28 points to an energized Blue Devils team. Duke quarterback Darian Mensah tossed four touchdown passes, including a 77-yarder in the first quarter. Those numbers led coach Dabo Swinney to lay into his secondary with an unusual degree of rancor on the sideline in the final minute of the half.
Here's what his rant—which appeared to last more than 30 seconds—looked like on the ACC Network's broadcast.
The Tigers entered Saturday giving up 20.9 points per game this season, an average that ranks 37th in FBS. Three opponents—Syracuse, SMU and now the Blue Devils—have cracked 30 points against Clemson.
Swinney's team is looking to return to .500 with a win; the Tigers have not missed a bowl game since 2004.