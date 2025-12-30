Isaiah Evans Contributes to Duke Basketball Recruiting Efforts

Appearances matter in recruiting, whether it be to exhibit interest in undecided prospects or show support for a commit. On Monday night, Duke basketball sophomore Isaiah Evans and associate head coach Chris Carrawell appeared to accomplish both tasks by popping up courtside for John Wall Holiday Invitational action at Broughton High School in Raleigh, N.C.

There's no doubt one reason for Evans and Carrawell making the 30-minute trip from Durham was to watch 2026 Blue Devil signee Maxime Meyer. Their stay at the event came just two nights after Duke head coach Jon Scheyer checked in on the IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center.

John Wall and Isaiah Evans just pulled up for Southeastern 🆚 IMG 🚨👀 @sepambb



Beckham Black, CJ Rosser, and Obinna Ekezie Jr. beat IMG by 19 points 🔥🔥🔥@JohnWallHoliday @JohnWall @IsaiahEvans26 pic.twitter.com/QfxcMOOrWT — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 30, 2025

And as SLAM HS Hoops pointed out in the above social media post, the Ascenders' opponent for their Coby White Bracket semifinal bout was a Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) squad featuring two five-star 2027 prospects who have heard from the Duke staff at different times this year in Falcons power forward CJ Rosser and center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils associate head coach Chris Carrawell reacts during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rosser and Ekezie rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

Last season, Rosser took an unofficial visit to Duke. As for Ekezie, he was one of several who heard from the Blue Devils shortly after the open contact period began on the 2027 recruiting trail over the summer.

Neither of those coveted talents has reported an offer from the Blue Devils, nor has any other current high school junior.

With Isaiah "Showtime Slim" Evans and Chris Carrawell sitting a handful of feet behind the basket near the showcase's founder in former five-time NBA All-Star John Wall, CJ Rosser and Obinna Ekezie Jr. helped power Southeastern Prep to a 75-56 victory over Maxime Meyer and the Ascenders.

The #1 Ranked Center in the Class of 2027, Obinna Ekezie Jr. just led Southeastern Prep to a win against in-state rival IMG 🔥



Obinna Ekezie - 18 pts. 4 reb. @ObinnaEkezieJr @sepahoops @JohnWallHoliday pic.twitter.com/pSsNfVuqiY — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) December 30, 2025

Meyer, a 7-foot-1, 215-pounder who stacks up at No. 102 overall in his cycle, announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program back in late October and put that pledge in ink just a few weeks later during the early signing period. He's part of a three-deep Blue Devil recruiting collection that ranks No. 5 in the country and is still looking to grow in number.

IMG is now set to face Greensboro Day School (N.C.) in the third-place game, tipping off in Broughton's Holliday Gymnasium at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, Rosser, Ekezie, and the rest of the Falcons are gearing up for their championship clash against SPIRE Academy (Ohio) at 8 p.m.

