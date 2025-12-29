Jon Scheyer Checks In on 2026 Duke Basketball Signee

Future Duke basketball big man Maxime Meyer played in front of a few Blue Devil coaches on Saturday night, as Jon Scheyer and a pair of his assistants, Emanuel Dildy and Evan Bradds, made the 30-minute drive to Broughton High School (N.C.) in Raleigh to watch the IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star in action at the prestigious John Wall Holiday Invitational.

With Scheyer & Co. on hand, Meyer and his Ascenders picked up a 62-44 victory over The Burlington School (N.C.) Spartans in what was the first round of the event's Coby White Bracket.

Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Pitt’s Jeff Capel pulled up to the John Wall Invitational to watch IMG beat TBS 62-44 🤩🚨@JohnWallHoliday @IMGABasketball pic.twitter.com/jFbThaDyBC — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 27, 2025

IMG, now boasting a 13-2 overall record this season and an 8-0 mark versus in-state competition, next faces a semifinal matchup against the Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) Falcons (20-4) at 8 p.m. ET Monday.

Where Maxime Meyer Ranks Among His Peers

One of three early 2026 Duke basketball signees, Maxime Meyer, who committed to Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in late October, appears due for a rankings boost.

"The slim-framed Meyer possesses elite movement skills for his size," Swish Theory's Ahmed Jama recently noted about the 7-foot-1, 215-pound Toronto native, "and his versatility as a rim protector was on full display [over the summer]. Although currently limited offensively, Meyer's defensive production compares favorably to recent Duke big man commits."

Despite his 7-foot-3 wingspan, 9-foot-5 standing reach, and status as one of the top shot-blockers in the class — drawing comparisons to recent Duke basketball one-and-done Dereck Lively II in that regard — Meyer still sits outside the top 100 on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, stacking up at No. 102 overall, No. 12 among centers, and No. 20 in Florida. However, it's worth pointing out that Jama currently places him at No. 16 in his ranking of the nation's current high school seniors.

"What excites us most is that he's still getting better...and quickly," Scheyer said after Meyer put his commitment in ink during the early signing period in November. "Max embraces winning, and we're fired up to get him on campus. He's a big-time addition to The Brotherhood."

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Duke's other two prizes thus far in the 2026 cycle are five-star prospects: St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams and Heritage High School (Texas) small forward Bryson Howard. The collection checks in at No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports.

