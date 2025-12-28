Isaiah Evans Seeks Reset as Duke Opens ACC Play

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the top teams in college basketball this season, posting an 11–1 record and ranking sixth in the AP Top 25. After suffering a narrow upset loss to No. 19 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, Duke has had time to rest and enjoy a well-deserved holiday break before returning to action.

Despite the loss, Duke controlled much of the game against the Red Raiders, holding the lead for 26 minutes and 14 seconds. Freshman phenom Cam Boozer was once again dominant, leading the team with 23 points, while also contributing eight rebounds and seven assists.

With the break coming to an end, Duke will look to get back on track as it opens conference play against Georgia Tech. As the Blue Devils aim to return to the win column, Isaiah Evans is a player who needs to step up after an inconsistent start to the season.

Entering the year, Evans was widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate and a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. However, his draft stock has begun to dip and could now fall outside the first round.

In early September, Bleacher Report released its preseason NBA mock draft, projecting Evans as the 24th overall pick . In its most recent update, Evans fell seven spots to No. 31 , highlighting concerns about his production and efficiency.

Evans remains the Blue Devils’ second scoring option, averaging 11.8 points per game, but he has yet to fully develop as a shot creator off the dribble. While he is taking more shots than he did as a freshman, his efficiency has declined. Evans is shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range, numbers that fall short of expectations for a team’s secondary scorer.

NCAA Basketball Duke guard Isaiah Evans | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Evans' Upside

Still, the extended break may have come at the perfect time. The pressure surrounding Evans entering the season was significant, with many expecting a major leap in his sophomore year. While that leap has yet to fully materialize, rest and a fresh start with ACC play could help restore both his rhythm and confidence.

Cameron Boozer has solidified himself as not only the best player in the ACC but arguably the best player in the country. Even so, Duke will need consistent support around him to reach its ceiling.

If Evans can rediscover his shooting touch and assert himself offensively, he could ease the burden on Boozer and elevate the Blue Devils as conference play begins. With Georgia Tech coming to town, Evans has an ideal opportunity to reset and remind everyone why his potential remains so high.

