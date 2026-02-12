Duke’s Evans Provides Crucial Bounce-Back Game

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) bounced back from a soul-crushing loss at No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) on Saturday night with a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10 ACC) on Tuesday. Duke has now won eight of its 11 conference games by double digits.

It wasn't the prettiest game for the Blue Devils on either side of the ball, but a late push put the contest out of reach for the Panthers to potentially steal one. Duke shot 55% from the field and 9-of-23 (39%) from the three-point line.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This was an important get-right game for Jon Scheyer's club following a brutal loss at the hands of the Tar Heels on Saturday. Duke remains at the top of the ACC standings, with Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) following just behind.

Three Blue Devils finished the bout in double-figure scoring, and the team got 13 points from its bench. Sophomore starting center Patrick Ngongba sat out against Pitt with an injury, and other bench pieces were able to pick up the slack.

got the dub pic.twitter.com/01QGN1wuFT — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 11, 2026

However, sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans provided a massive boost for the Blue Devils in the second half when Duke's lead was a little too small for comfort, and it was a stellar performance he needed.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Puts Together Crucial Bounce-Back Outing

Evans came into his sophomore year in Durham regarded as a top national breakout candidate, and although he's shown flashes of stardom at times, he's also been fairly inconsistent.

The North Carolina native was elite to begin conference play, averaging 22.3 points per game on 41% shooting from three-point range through Duke's first four league games. However, he's cooled off as of late, averaging 12 points per game on just 21.4% shooting from the perimeter over the Blue Devils' last five ACC contests heading into Tuesday night.

Scheyer's best shooter got back on track against the Panthers, putting together a great outing that he needed. Evans went for a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 (83.3%) shooting from three.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) passes the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke Needs Evans’ Consistent Offense

Although outside shooting might be his best trait, Evans is much more than just a 3-and-D player. At 6'6", he's developed his scoring arsenal this season to be able to get inside and attack the basket in transition.

As the regular season progresses, and especially into the postseason, the Blue Devils will need Evans to provide a consistent scoring punch to complement the elite play of freshman sensation Cameron Boozer.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On the season, Evans is averaging 14.3 points on 42.2% shooting from the field and 35.2% from the perimeter.

