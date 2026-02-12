Duke’s Evans Provides Crucial Bounce-Back Game
The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) bounced back from a soul-crushing loss at No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) on Saturday night with a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10 ACC) on Tuesday. Duke has now won eight of its 11 conference games by double digits.
It wasn't the prettiest game for the Blue Devils on either side of the ball, but a late push put the contest out of reach for the Panthers to potentially steal one. Duke shot 55% from the field and 9-of-23 (39%) from the three-point line.
This was an important get-right game for Jon Scheyer's club following a brutal loss at the hands of the Tar Heels on Saturday. Duke remains at the top of the ACC standings, with Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) following just behind.
Three Blue Devils finished the bout in double-figure scoring, and the team got 13 points from its bench. Sophomore starting center Patrick Ngongba sat out against Pitt with an injury, and other bench pieces were able to pick up the slack.
However, sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans provided a massive boost for the Blue Devils in the second half when Duke's lead was a little too small for comfort, and it was a stellar performance he needed.
Isaiah Evans Puts Together Crucial Bounce-Back Outing
Evans came into his sophomore year in Durham regarded as a top national breakout candidate, and although he's shown flashes of stardom at times, he's also been fairly inconsistent.
The North Carolina native was elite to begin conference play, averaging 22.3 points per game on 41% shooting from three-point range through Duke's first four league games. However, he's cooled off as of late, averaging 12 points per game on just 21.4% shooting from the perimeter over the Blue Devils' last five ACC contests heading into Tuesday night.
Scheyer's best shooter got back on track against the Panthers, putting together a great outing that he needed. Evans went for a game-high 21 points on 8-of-10 (80%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 (83.3%) shooting from three.
Duke Needs Evans’ Consistent Offense
Although outside shooting might be his best trait, Evans is much more than just a 3-and-D player. At 6'6", he's developed his scoring arsenal this season to be able to get inside and attack the basket in transition.
As the regular season progresses, and especially into the postseason, the Blue Devils will need Evans to provide a consistent scoring punch to complement the elite play of freshman sensation Cameron Boozer.
On the season, Evans is averaging 14.3 points on 42.2% shooting from the field and 35.2% from the perimeter.
